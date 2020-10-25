Stellarton man opens roadside pantry to help those in need in Pictou County

When Dustin Madden only had $300 to his name when he decided to open a roadside pantry for those experiencing food insecurity in Pictou County.

"I took the last $300 that I had and I went out and I bought a couple of tote bins and I bought a whole bunch of cheap groceries, whatever I could afford that I thought people would use, and it just kind of snowballed from there," Madden said.

Madden opened the stand at the end of his driveway on Acadia Avenue in Stellarton, N.S., last Tuesday.

He fashioned the stand out of a picnic table, plastic totes, a tarp and old plywood spray painted with the words: "Free take what you need."

The idea came from Madden's own experience with food insecurity. He grew up between foster homes, but when he turned 19, he was on his own.

"I was just kind of left on the streets to fend for myself and that really sucks," he said. "I know there's so many kids out there that are left out in the cold and need some help."

Madden said he opened the stand because he noticed families and elderly people struggling to make ends meet, especially when people starting losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noticed it again when the federal government's Canadian Emergency Response Benefit ran out earlier this month.

The Pictou County Food Bank East experienced a similar uptick when the federal funding ran out, but also because it was when school was just starting back up.

"There's a lot going on in people's lives, not just with COVID, but with family situations, with work situations, and you just never know when you may be in a position that you need some groceries," said Debi Wadden, a volunteer at the food bank.

Wadden said she commends Madden's effort and appreciates the community support.

"[The community] is always trying to help and some people just take matters into their own hands and try to find a way that they can help," Wadden said. "And I think it's great that he's taken that initiative."

Madden said his supply of groceries was almost gone within the first day the stand was up.

"It kind of blew my mind," he said. "I knew that it was needed. I just never in my wildest dreams thought it would explode the way it exploded … it's overwhelming. I knew it was needed, but I really didn't know how much it was needed."

