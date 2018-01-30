From pond hockey to Pyeongchang, Stellarton celebrates Olympian Blayre Turnbull

There's a new fever spreading over the town of Stellarton. Let's call it the Blayre Turnbull syndrome.

The Nova Scotia town of 4,200 is firmly behind their new Olympic idol.

"We've only had one other Olympian, that was Leslie (Babe) Mason in boxing back in the 1950s," said Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray. "So to see her achieve this in 2018 is very significant for our town."

Turnbull and Jillian Saulnier of Halifax have become the first two Nova Scotians to be named to the Canadian Olympic women's hockey team.

Turnbull, 24, grew up with hockey all around her and took her first skating strides on a pond near her home. A sign on that pond now reads "Congrats Blayre: From the Pond to Pyeongchang."

Turnbull, who plays forward, and her teammates flew to South Korea last week to go through their final preparations for the Games.

Meanwhile, back at her old elementary school in Stellarton, students and staff have been working on a video they will be sending to their now famous alumnus.

"We were trying to find some ways to show how proud we were of her accomplishment," said G.R. Saunders Elementary School principal Fraser Green. "Also, we wanted to give her a little motivation to let her know that not only the town of Stellarton, but the entire school and province are all behind her."

In minor hockey, Turnbull skated on boys teams. Every other year she would play on the same team as her younger brother Brent, now a forward with the St. Francis Xavier University hockey team.

There are many girls' hockey teams in Nova Scotia, and many of the players idolize Turnbull and Saulnier.

The Fundy Highland Pee Wee Selects got to meet Turnbull when they played in a tournament in Calgary hosted by Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser.