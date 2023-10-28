Stellantis, UAW reach tentative deal on new contract, sources say

Stellantis and the UAW have reached a deal on a tentative agreement.

The United Auto Workers and Stellantis have a tentative agreement, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

The deal, reached following meetings between union and company officials this week, leaves only General Motors without a tentative union agreement among the Detroit Three.

The agreement between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union will need to be ratified by members before it can go into effect. It follows the announcement of a deal between Ford and the union on Wednesday, which was expected to substantially increase pressure on the other two companies to reach a settlement.

The union had been on strike at targeted facilities against all three automakers since mid-September, but the union ended its strike against Ford after announcing the tentative agreement there. It wasn’t immediately clear if the union would follow the same plan with Stellantis.

The union, which had been on strike at the company's Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio and numerous parts distribution centers across the country, expanded the strike on Monday to Stellantis' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, where the profitable Ram 1500 pickup is built.

The deal with Ford includes a 25% wage increase over the life of the contract along with other improvements, according to the union. The deal with Stellantis is expected to follow the general pattern of that agreement.

Details on the agreement with Stellantis, owner of the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands, are expected to be released in the coming days.

Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis, UAW reach tentative deal after strike, sources say