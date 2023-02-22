Stellantis tops forecasts in H2, announces 1.5 billion euro share buy-back

MILAN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday its operating profit grew 17% in the second half of last year on strong product and pricing mix, despite persisting issues with logistic and semiconductor supply.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) at the world's third largest auto maker by sales, stood at 10.949 billion euros ($11.67 billion) in the July-December period. That topped analysts expectations of 9.63 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company also announced a 4.2 billion euro dividend on 2022 results, or 1.34 euros per share, and said it would propose a share buyback program worth up to 1.5 billion euros to be performed by the end of this year.

($1 = 0.9383 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni)