Stellantis to spend $3.6 billion upgrading Windsor, Brampton plants

Stellantis said it will spend billions to retool its two Ontario plants to produce electric and hybrid vehicles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Stellantis will spend billions retooling its two Ontario plants to produce battery electric and hybrids vehicles, the company announced Monday, with the federal and provincial governments pitching in more than $1 billion.

The automaker said it will spend $3.6 billion to upgrade its plants in Windsor and Brampton with flexible vehicle platforms to allow both facilities to produce battery electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles. The company will also build two new research and development facilities in Windsor focused on electrification.

Stellantis will receive financial assistance from both the federal and Ontario governments. Canada will invest up to $529 million towards the upgrade, while the province has committed up to $513 million.

“These investments re-affirm our long-term commitment to Canada and represent an important step as we move toward zero-emission vehicles that deliver on our customers’ desire for innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility,” Mark Stewart, Stellantis' chief operating officer for North America, said in a statement.

Monday's announcement marks the latest in a string of investment made by automakers, with help from the federal and Ontario governments, related to electric vehicle productions in Canada.

Last month, GM announced it will spend $2 billion to launch its first electric vehicle production line at its CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., as well as add additional light-duty Chevy Silverado pickup production at its facility in Oshawa, Ont. The federal and provincial governments are providing $259 million each to the project.

In March, Stellantis announced it would form a joint venture with South Korean battery giant LG Energy Solutions to establish a new lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Windsor.

Honda Canada will spend $1.38 billion to upgrade its Allison, Ont. plant to produce the 2023 CR-V hybrid crossover vehicle, with the federal and provincial governments pitching in $131.6 million each toward the plant upgrade.

General Motors and South Korea's Posco Chemical announced earlier in March that the companies will invest $400 million to build a new facility in Quebec to produce cathode active materials to power GM's electric vehicles.

Ford also said it will invest $1.8 billion to retool its Oakville assembly plant to build battery electric vehicles.

More to come.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

