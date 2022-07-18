STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis Implements Asset-light Approach to Grow Jeep ® Brand in China and Negotiates Termination of Local Joint Venture with GAC Group

Stellantis will focus on supporting Jeep ® customers in China via electrified line -up of imported Jeep vehicles and experienced Chinese dealers

L ack of progress in the previously announced plan for Stellantis to take a majority share in their joint venture led GAC Group and Stellantis to initiate discussions to terminate the j oint v enture that produces and distributes Jeep products in China

Stellantis and GAC will proceed to an orderly termination of local Jeep production, while Stellantis will recognize a non-cash impairment charge of approximately €297 million in first half 2022 results

AMSTERDAM, July 18, 2022 - Due to a lack of progress in the previously announced plan for Stellantis to take a majority share of the GAC-Stellantis joint venture, Stellantis N.V . today announced its plan to focus on distributing imported vehicles for the Jeep ® brand in China to leverage the potential of the brand and its iconic products through an asset-light approach.

Stellantis intends to cooperate with GAC Group in an orderly termination of the joint venture formed in March 2010, which has been loss-making in recent years, and will recognize a non-cash impairment charge of approximately €297 million in its first half 2022 results.

The Jeep brand will continue to strengthen its product offering in China with an enhanced electrified line-up of imported vehicles meant to exceed Chinese customer expectations.

