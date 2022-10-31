Stellantis, China's GAC joint venture to file for bankruptcy

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a flag at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin

(Corrects dateline)

(Reuters) - Stellantis said that shareholders of its loss-making joint venture producing Jeep vehicles in China have approved it to file for bankruptcy.

The European carmaker said it has fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, in a statement.

Stellantis had terminated the joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group in July, only months after it said it would raise its stake in the business.

(This story has been refiled to correct dateline)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)