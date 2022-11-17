Stellantis Accelerates Autonomous Driving Journey with Acquisition of aiMotive, a Leading Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Driving Start-up
aiMotive technology supercharges Stellantis mid-term development of STLA AutoDrive, the Company’s autonomous driving tech platform
aiMotive to operate as subsidiary of Stellantis, preserving start-up spirit
Founder László Kishonti will continue to drive the company as aiMotive CEO
