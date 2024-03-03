Stellan Skarsgard Says He Was Happy To Play A 'Bimbo' In 'Mamma Mia!'

Stellan Skarsgard was fine just being eye candy in the “Mamma Mia!” universe.

The “Dune” actor talked about getting cast in the ABBA-centric Broadway adaptation during an interview with Vanity Fair Thursday, telling the magazine he had fun playing a “bimbo” for once.

“It was absurd to ask me to be in a musical,” Skarsgard said of the 2008 movie musical.

“I can’t sing, I can’t dance,” he went on. “And then I saw it was also Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, and they can’t sing and dance either, so I felt a little safer there.”

“I understood that we were just supposed to be — like in a film that is produced by men and directed by men and men in the leads, you have the bimbo — and we were the bimbos in this female production,” the Swedish actor went on.

(Ahem... The word you were looking for was “himbo,” Mr. Skarsgard.)

“We didn’t have to be anything but look cute and be silly,” he added. “There’s only one thing that was asked of us and that was, ‘Have fun because if we don’t have fun, it won’t be a film.’”

In the film, Skarsgard played one of three men who might be the father of lead character Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried. He reprised the role in 2018’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Watch the full interview here:

Related...