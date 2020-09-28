Stella McCartney Dishes the Dirt on Farming and Its Planetary Impact

LONDON — Stella McCartney began quantifying her brand’s impact on the environment when it was still part of Kering Group, publishing an annual profit and loss sheet that measured the impact of her company’s sourcing practices, supply chain and manufacturing on the planet.

Now, with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as its new minority partner, Stella McCartney isn’t letting up: On Monday, the company will release a report showing the fiscal impact of its business on the environment in 2019. The report highlights the damage that comes from extracting and processing raw materials, and underlines the importance of regenerating soil and farmland.

Stella McCartney’s negative impact on nature was valued at 8.21 million euros in 2019, a slight improvement on 2018, when it was 8.22 million euros. In 2017 that number was 7.38 million euros, but the company said it was difficult to make direct comparisons with that year as its methodology, scope and ways of looking at data have changed.

To get to the final number each year, the company models the impact of such things as land use and environmental pollutants on the planet and on human well-being, then pins a monetary value on its findings.

In the report, McCartney said lockdown has made her more committed than ever to quantifying her company’s impact on the environment, and to focusing on positive actions, rather than simply controlling the damage caused by sourcing and the supply chain.

“Now more than ever we need to slow down and be more mindful, while simultaneously accelerating our push toward circularity and regenerative, nature-based solutions — remaining focused on having a positive environmental and social impact and making every action count,” she said. “While we still have a long way to go, I have never felt more hopeful [about what] we can achieve, but we need to do this collectively.”

The report pointed to the destructive impact of farming, logging and mining in particular, and said the company is looking for ways to remedy the damage.

It argued that two-thirds of the planet’s terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems “are now significantly degraded due to human activity such as agriculture, mining, logging and fishing.”

It said although “there are still a few areas of semi-pristine nature, almost all have been modified by people in some way. Knowing this, it is not surprising that land use impacts make up 38 percent of [the company’s] total environmental impact — the biggest of all our environmental impact categories.”

The report argued that fashion supply chains generally “occupy huge areas of land, ranging from farms, forests and mines where fibers or resources are extracted, to the footprint of the buildings that house manufacturing processes to retail operations. When land is used to grow fibers, raise animals or extract metals or oil, there tends to be a loss of ecosystem services, biodiversity and degradation of soil health, especially if it was converted, or is not managed properly.”

Regarding greenhouse gas emissions, Stella McCartney’s company emitted about 27,210 tons of carbon in 2019, which equated to a “cost to society” of 2.2 million euros. The report said that figure falls within the Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s recommended range.

Given that it has greenhouse gas emissions under control, Stella McCartney said it believes the biggest opportunity for greenhouse gas reduction now lies outside of its direct operations, and on “emission hot spots” in the supply chain. It said the brand’s suppliers definitely have the scope to improve their respective carbon footprints.

“This is why we think it is so important to have collaborative relationships with supply chain partners. It is only through working together that we can achieve the urgent reductions that are required,” the report said.

In 2018, Stella McCartney initiated a working group drawn from a variety of fashion and luxury brands that have a supply chain presence in Italy. Their aim was to discuss shared understanding and concerns, and to build supplier training opportunities together.

Last year, during an interview in Milan, McCartney said the working group was also proving a great way for suppliers and manufacturers to exchange ideas and find solutions to the vexing issues that stem from working with a vegetarian, sustainability-first company like hers.

