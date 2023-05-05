Stella-Jones Announces Upcoming Investor Day

Stella-Jones Inc.

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced it will hold an investor day on May 25, 2023 for institutional investors and research analysts in Toronto, Ontario.



The event will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and is expected to conclude at 12 p.m. EDT. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A link to the live webcast of the event will be available the morning of May 25th at https://www.stella-jones.com/en-CA/investor-relations. An investor presentation will also be made available on the Investor Relations, Events and Presentations page of the Company’s website.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website following the event.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is North America’s leading producer of pressure-treated wood products. It supplies the continent’s major electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with wood utility poles and North America’s Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also provides industrial products, which include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers and coal tar-based products. Approximately 70%-75% of the Company’s sales are typically derived from these infrastructure-related product categories. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

