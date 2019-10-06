Vikings WR Stefon Diggs hits pause on trade rumors, says he wants to stay in Minnesota

It appears winning has improved Stefon Diggs’ outlook on his Minnesota Vikings tenure. Possibly.

Following a 28-10 bounce-back victory for the Vikings over the New York Giants, Diggs told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he wants to stay in Minnesota.

Stefon Diggs postgame part 1. #Vikings Diggs tells me he wants to be in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/bR7SGqcbXp — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2019

“Yeah, I want to be in Minnesota,” Diggs said with a wink, which could mean any number of things.

That’s not a direct repudiation of the trade reports that circled around Diggs following the Vikings’ ugly loss to the Chicago Bears last week, but it could be a sign that we might not hear so many whispers around him this week.

Diggs was reported to be frustrated with the Vikings organization following the Bears loss and fanned the speculation flames when he cryptically answered that there is truth to reports that he wanted to be traded.

For their part, the Vikings have indicated they aren’t interested in dealing Diggs.

It was actually a surprise that Diggs was active Sunday, as he reportedly skipped team meetings on Monday and Tuesday, then practice on Wednesday. The organization reportedly slammed him with more than $200,000 in fines for those unexcused absences, which probably didn’t help the situation either.

Diggs not a big factor Vikings’ win

The Vikings looked like a new team on Sunday, and it started with quarterback Kirk Cousins torching the Giants for 306 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 22-for-27 passing.

Diggs wasn’t a huge part of that day, posting only 44 yards and three catches on four targets. Instead, it was Adam Thielen’s 130 yards and two touchdowns that led the way, while Dalvin Cook dominated on the ground with 132 rushing yards along with 86 receiving yards.

Kirk Cousins was efficient in the @Vikings bounce-back win, completing +20.3% of attempts Above Expectation according to our Completion Probability model.



It was Cousins' best passing performance relative to expectations as a member of the Vikings.#MINvsNYG | #Skol pic.twitter.com/KcrU6zT8p6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 6, 2019

Diggs told Anderson he didn’t mind taking the smaller role as long as it meant the team won. We’ll see if that mood stays sunny next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

