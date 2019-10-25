Stefon Diggs tops a Randy Moss record, is 'happy' with Vikings again

What drama?

Stefon Diggs came into October heated at the Minnesota Vikings offense for its run-first style that ignored its high-profile receivers. It seemed possible he would be traded by the time the month was done, and the 25-year-old didn’t exactly deny that rumor.

Instead, Diggs closed the month with a franchise record and Vikings winning streak.

Diggs stays happy

The Vikings extended their winning streak to four games Thursday night with a 19-9 victory against the lowly Washington Redskins. Diggs had seven receptions for 143 yards and dished his feelings to NFL Network’s Steve Smith after the game, via Larry Brown Sports:

“I’m happy with the guys I’m playing with. I’m happy with the staff that we have. I’m happy with this team. I’m happy to be a part of it more than anything, so at this point, I’m thankful.”

Why so happy?

Diggs sets Vikings 3-game record

After the drama of Week 4, the Vikings (6-2) offense has kicked into gear and Diggs is seeing the benefit of it. After Thursday night’s win against the Redskins, the receiver eclipsed the franchise mark for receiving yards over a three-game span.

He has 452 yards on 21 catches, averaging 21.5 yards per carry. Hall of Famer Randy Moss held the record with 446 yards over three games in 2001.

.@stefondiggs 452 receiving yards over the last three games is a #Vikings record for most receiving yards in a 3-game span. pic.twitter.com/WMjxMRXVee — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 25, 2019

Diggs started the streak with a career-high three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles. His 11 targets that game alone were half of the total of the five games prior.

Diggs also moved into the franchise’s top 10 for career receptions with 339 in his fifth year. He’s tied at ninth with Ted Brown.

The Vikings had at least 400 yards of offense, including at least 270 in the air, over their last four wins. During the 2-2 start to the season they averaged 324.3 yards, 169 of which was in the air.

Diggs reflected on the .500 start and the week of drama after the game. Via the Minnesota Star Tribune:

“The house was burning down and everyone was panicking. So, at this point, we’re just taking it one day at a time and try to keep this going.”

The house is slightly singed, but it’s no problem winning won’t fix. The Vikings are in a tight race with the Green Bay Packers (6-1) for the NFC North title and have 10 days off before playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stefon Diggs is happy in Minnesota again and holds a franchise record. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

