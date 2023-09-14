Stefon Diggs says it was 'very hurtful' to hear Buffalo Bills reporter's hot mic comments

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said the words reporter Maddy Glab said on a hot mic were "very hurtful" to hear.

A clip surfaced online Wednesday of reporters awaiting a Bills news conference when Glab made comments about Diggs.

"There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say (expletive) you…that’s how he treats everybody," Glab said.

The Bills reporter issued an apology to Diggs on Wednesday, and Diggs responded to the comments on social media Thursday.

"The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised," Diggs said. "I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order."

In more posts, Diggs said media and fans may confuse his competitiveness with who he is as a person, and he would "never treat anyone how she described" and hasn't spoken like that to Glab.

"Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don’t want to deal with the media. It’s hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them," he said.

"We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I’m a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can’t approach me. I apologize," Diggs added.

Maddy Glab apology to Stefon Diggs

In her apology, Glab said he meant no ill will and "I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs." She said Diggs treats the media with "lots of respect" and gave an answer to why she made the comments about the 2020 All-Pro receiver.

"Media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter jokingly told me to go get Stefon Diggs," Glab wrote. "I said I don’t have control over him — Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview."

Glab has served as the Bills team reporter since July 2019, according to her LinkedIn page.

