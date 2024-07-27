Stefon Diggs bringing 'competitive spirit' among Texans receivers early in training camp

HOUSTON (AP) — With a steady rain falling during the eighth day of Houston Texans training camp Saturday, Stefon Diggs lined up against rookie Kamari Lassiter for a one-on-one drill.

Diggs took off down the sideline with Lassiter staying step for step. As C.J. Stroud released the deep pass, they were battling it out. Diggs reeled in the over-the-shoulder catch with Lassiter's left hand trying to break it up to the cheers of Texans fans in attendance.

The Pro Bowl receiver posed in front of the stands in celebration for a second before high-fiving a few fans.

It is this competitive spirit from Diggs that Texans second-year coach DeMeco Ryans has seen trickle down to all of the other wideouts early in camp.

“I really love just the competitive spirit of all those guys,” Ryans said. “Seeing guys step up, different guys making plays each day. And it starts with Stefon and the way he comes to work, I think that rubs off on everybody else. He shows up with a competitive enthusiasm.”

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal in the offseason to stay in Houston, has taken note of how vocal Diggs is, the energy he brings and his pure competitiveness.

“When he steps out, he wants to win everything,” Schultz said. “He wants to win the race jogging off the field. He’s just that kind of dude. When you surround yourself with guys like that, it’s contagious. He’s been really beneficial for the offense as a whole."

Diggs is going for his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season and is just 5 yards shy of 10,000 career yards as he arrives in Houston. Last season, he had 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bills.

“No matter how much success you have, always try to bring as many people with you,” Diggs said about being a leader. “And you won’t dim your light at all, shining light on anybody else, especially with these — they’re real special. So out here just grinding and competing at a high level is one of my main focuses.”

The competitive nature of the receiver room seems to have rubbed off on John Metchie III, who has made a handful of highlight-reel plays early in camp.

The third-year receiver has had to overcome an ACL injury in college and a leukemia diagnosis in his first two years in the NFL and is off to a strong start as he tries for one of the receiver spots.

“With Mechie, I’m seeing a guy who is much faster, playing with more confidence,” Ryans said. “You see the guy who he was at Alabama. You see that explosiveness. It’s starting to show. He made a lot of plays early on in camp but he’s still making plays.”

Diggs is not the only 1,000-yard receiver in the room as Nico Collins is coming off his first and was Stroud’s top option in 2023. Texans general manager Nick Caserio signed Collins to a three-year, $72-million contract extension in the offseason coming off a 1,297-yard, eight-touchdown regular season.

With two 1,000-yard receivers and then add Tank Dell — who had 709 yards receiving when he suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 13 — Noah Brown, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and offseason addition Ben Skowronek, it is a competitive group.

“A lot of hungry guys and guys who have played some great ball in their careers and just ready to win and ready to eat,” Stroud said about the receivers. “So, it’s very exciting. We’re just trying to build that chemistry and timing right now and it’s going pretty good so far.”

Ryans added: “I love the competition. It’s a really good group and I’m excited to see how guys show up in games.”

Joshua Koch, The Associated Press