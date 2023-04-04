Steff Eleoff Heads Into the Fast Lane for SS23

Emerging Canadian jewelry brand Steff Eleoff is speeding its sculptural designs into the fast lane for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Worn by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Willow Smith, the self-taught Toronto-based jeweler captures her one-of-a-kind designs with the help of a deeply cinematic campaign film.

Embracing the flowing, liquid-like nature of her pieces, the short film features a model racing down a winding road in the midst of a thunderstorm. While the driver grips the steering wheel, flashes of the Overflow and Splash rings gleam in the light, showing off their elongated, molten shapes. Elsewhere, standout pieces like the Splash necklace instantly catch the eye with its sprawling silhouette and glittering Aquamarine center, while the Elixir Heart iteration tantalizes both the wearer and lucky observers with its experimental design, calling to mind a romantic gesture artfully cast in soft, hammered sterling silver.

Priced from $285 USD to $500 USD, Steff Eleoff's SS23 collection is available on the brand's website. Have a first look in the gallery above and watch the short campaign film below.