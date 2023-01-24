Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka - LIVE: Australian Open latest updates after Victoria Azarenka win

Jamie Braidwood
·16 min read

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has the chance to win a first grand slam title and is in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and now faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. After not winning a match at a grand slam in four previous attempts before this week, the young Czech has knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far and is targeting a third scalp against Tsitsipas - who is aiming to reach his third consecutive Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.

Elsewhere, Victoria Azarenka rolled back the years at the Australian Open on Tuesday as the two-times champion crushed third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals and remain on course for her third grand slam crown. Former world number one Azarenka set up a clash with Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina after the Kazakh 22nd seed beat former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka in following match on Rod Laver Arena

  • Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to defeat title favourite Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1

  • Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beats Jelena Ostapenko to sail through to semi-finals

  • Karen Khachanov into semi-finals as Sebastian Korda retires while trailing 7-6 6-3 3-0

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

10:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Tsitsipas will serve first, under the roof on Rod Laver Arena. The winner will face Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals.

Lehecka is playing in his first grand slam quarter-final, Tsitsipas his sixth. The Greek has won all five previous quarter-finals at the majors.

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Stefanos Tsitsipas on the pressure of being the highest seed remaining in the men’s draw: “I play my game. Titles come if I play good. That takes care of itself, I think. If you’re able to play the best you can produce on the court, I feel like the rest just follows naturally.

“It’s a natural flow of things. Putting pressure on yourself... We’re all dealing with pressure when we’re playing. For us, we are out there on a different race every single time, a race with different conditions, a race with a different player by our side. That’s I think something that most players are focused at.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

10:09 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s a quick turnaround for our next match, which will see Stefanos Tsitsipas take on the rising star Jiri Lehecka. It should be a great atmosphere as Tsitsipas is heavily supported in Melbourne.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-6 Victoria Azarenka - Game, set and match!

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka: “Honestly, it was very scary for me physically to fail. I was afraid to fail, that I wouldn’t be able to finish certain things. It hurts my ego.

"Last year my tennis wasn't bad, but I mentally wasn't there. I played with a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety. It really was difficult to be brave and to make the right choices... I worked a lot on my mindset, challenging myself, trying to push myself forward."

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-6 Victoria Azarenka - Game, set and match!

09:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka: "It hurts to beat her, because I always want her to do well, but at the same time I I knew I have to play my best tennis. She’s been playing amazing and I knew from the first point that I had to bring it. I had to stay there, take opportunities. I'm very proud that I executed my game plan really well. It's amazing to be in the semi-final of another grand slam."

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-6 Victoria Azarenka - Game, set and match!

09:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Yep, Pegula is completely beaten here. It’s going to be a fifth defeat in a row in the quarter-finals of a grand slam, but the third seed is not the story here.

What a performance that was from Victoria Azarenka! The two-time champion rolls back the years to dump out the tournament favourite. Her approach and strategy was spot-on.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-5 Victoria Azarenka*

09:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula slumps a weary forehand into the net and looks in disbelief at her strings. It looks like that previous hold from Azarenka was a fatal blow to that belief, too, and Azarenka jumps on it to take the fourth consecutive break of the American’s serve. The semi-final is now in reach.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-4 Victoria Azarenka

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula, desperately looking for answers, tries to chip a drop-shot but gets it horribly wrong. Azarenka meets it easily and puts away winner down the line and it leads to the hold.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-3 Victoria Azarenka* - Azarenka breaks!

09:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula’s serve is having very little effect so far, as Azarenka sets the tone of the rallies from the returns. She forces the third consecutive break of serve to start the second set, as Pegula continues to struggle.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-2 Victoria Azarenka - Pegula breaks!

09:36 , Jamie Braidwood

The advantage is returned straight back to Pegula as Azarenka hits long on the backhand - there has been a slight drop in level from both players to start this second set.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 0-2 Victoria Azarenka* - Azarenka breaks!

09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka keeps her foot down and works the opening hold, in a repeat of the first set. Pegula again looks exasperated at the work she is having to do to create opportunities from the baseline, as Azarenka continues with her determined approach.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 Victoria Azarenka* - Azarenka wins the opening set!

09:23 , Jamie Braidwood

And suddenly the momentum swings again! Pegula drops a set for the first time this tournament as Azarenka gets ahead. I think she had learned from the four set points she had missed and went more aggressive on the Pegula serve. Azarenka reestablished control of the rallies and put the pressure on Pegula. It was the story of the first set, but there are enough signs there that Pegula can hit back in the second set.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 4-5 Victoria Azarenka - Pegula breaks!

09:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Two more set points quickly come Azarenka’s way - after she fires a brilliant forehand winner down the line and Pegula concedes a cheap point by going long.

Pegula responds well in a rare example of her power taking over, leading to the forehand winner - and the American saves the second too by stepping into the baseline and powering a driven forehand past Azarenka.

This is much better from Pegula and Azarenka then throws in a double fault! Brilliant again from Pegula - that’s three rallies in a row that she’s taken charge of - and as Azarenka clips the netcord the American takes the break!

Back level.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 3-5 Victoria Azarenka*

09:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula has yet to drop a set all tournament and errors from the American leads to set two points at 15-40. Azarenka misfires on three consecutive returns and Pegula is able to get out of it as Azarenka again goes long.

Pegula, for now, fights on in this opening set but Azarenka will serve for it next.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 2-5 Victoria Azarenka

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula is starting to look agitated as he motions to her box. “I don’t know what to do,” she saus. “The ball is not going anywhere!”

Azarenka moves to 40-15 but Pegula then snaps at a forehand winner down the line, and when Azarenka goes long on the backhand it gets her to deuce.

Azarenka produces a brilliant forehand winner stepping inside the baseline and seems to be set for the hold, but Pegula mixes it up with a lovely backhand return.

Azarenka nets and another error brings up Pegula’s first break point. Azarenka saves it well and from there, sticks to her game to take an important hold.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 2-4 Victoria Azarenka*

08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka moves in well to pick up a volley at the net but Pegula, moving better now and starting to crate some angles, takes the hold.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 1-4 Victoria Azarenka

08:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Suddenly Azarenka is not having it all her own way. She hits long on the backhand under no pressure as Pegula gets to deuce on the 33-year-old’s serve. Pegula is trying desperately to create some angles, but Azarenka steers a stunning backhand crosscourt. Pegula looks to attack the second serve but nets.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 1-3 Victoria Azarenka*

08:44 , Jamie Braidwood

And Pegula does, at last, get the hold. After saving six break points that could be a big moment in this opening set.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-3 Victoria Azarenka

08:39 , Jamie Braidwood

This is sublime from Azarenka. She arrows a crosscourt forehand winner into the corner to move to 15-40 on the Pegula serve and bring up two points for a double break. Pegula saves them with two good first serves but she continues to confound Pegula from the baseline rallies to set up another.

Pegula moves in on the backhand slice from Azarenka to save the third, and has to do so again on the fourth to save with a flying forehand winner.

This is a long game but you can tell Pegula is starting to build some confidence, despite the slew of break point opportunities Azarenka is getting.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-3 Victoria Azarenka

08:29 , Jamie Braidwood

This has been a brilliant start from Azarenka, who is taking charge of the rallies and asking Pegula to to hit for the lines from uncomfortable positions. Very impressive so far from the 33-year-old.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 0-2 Victoria Azarenka*

08:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka has put Pegula on the backfoot to start this match. The American pulls out a sublime backhand pass on the run but Azarenka puts the pressure on at 30-30. Pegula steers wide and Azarenka continues to attack with deep balls to the baseline to force the opening break.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-1 Victoria Azarenka

08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka makes a solid start on serve, backing up good power to the Pegula backhand by moving into the net. Pegula was able to hit back when Azarenka left it short, and the American got back to 30-30, but Azarenka takes the hold as Pegula pushes a lob long and then nets on the defence.

*denotes next server

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

There have been four previous meetings between Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka and the head-to-head is split at two wins each. Pegula won the last meeting in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Guadalajara Open, but the American has lost all four of her previous grand slam quarter-final appearances.

Azarenka is much more experienced at this stage of the grand slams and the 33-year-old is looking to reach her first Australian Open semi-final since she won her last title in Melbourne in 2012.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go, Azarenka and Pegula, who are two great friends, make their way out onto the court on the Rod Laver Arena as the night session gets underway. Azarenka is wearing her Paris Saint-Germain shirt, which has become a regular sight this week.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Victoria Azarenka on trying to make new memories at the Australian Open: “I made history here. For me, my name is always going to be there on the wall. It’s definitely historic for me. But I don’t really look back and think about what I have done. I just try to really create new memories. I’m not the person who looks back, either regrets or is happy about the past.”

On facing the in-form Jessica Pegula: “She’s amazing player. Her stability and consistency throughout I wouldn’t only say last year, I would say the years before that. She’s been an incredible player. She got me here, so I definitely want revenge. She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her. We have really tough battles every single time. We practice with each other. There’s going to be no surprises absolutely. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a lot of rallies, the ball is going to be low.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

07:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Jessica Pegula on being the highest seed left and the opportunity to reach her first grand slam semi-final: “It’s an interesting feeling, I guess. I still don’t really feel like that. I mean, I look at the draw and there’s still girls, today she won French Open, you have Rybakina who won Wimbledon last year, you have Vika who does really well here. It doesn’t really feel like I’m the highest left, even though I guess that’s a cool stat. It feels like there’s still a long ways to go, to be honest.

“I definitely want to obviously reach a semi. It will be my first semi. I mean, I have a great shot here. I think I’m playing probably my, all around throughout the whole tournament, I’ve been playing the best I have than in any of my other grand slam quarterfinals. That I think helps.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina reacts to reaching Australian Open semi-finals

07:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Elena Rybakina, reacting to her win over Jelena Ostapenko: “I think of course I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it’s helping me now this time here in Australia and I know what to expect. For sure it’s just easier in this case after Wimbledon. Feeling good on the court and just really enjoying every match I’m playing here.

On her form since winning Wimbledon: “I had tough period before Wimbledon in the sense I was very tired mentally. I played a lot of tournaments, so I was not at my best and I took a break. So it was kind of not really expected win at Wimbledon. But here it’s different because, first of all, I already did it once, and of course I got confident that I can do it again. I did really good preparation with the team. I’m not really surprised with the results. I’m happy. I’m just hungry to work and improve more.”

On her possible semi-final opponent: “They are tough opponents for me. We know each other well. Was a tough match against Jessica in Guadalajara, but there it was also special conditions. And against Vika in Indian Wells. Yeah, tough opponents, but like always, I will try to prepare, I will try to watch the matches, analyse, think about this, and for sure I’m gonna give my best on the court.”

Australian Open 2023: Upcoming schedule of play

07:34 , Jamie Braidwood

From 08:00 GMT

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov into semi-final as Sebastian Korda retires

07:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Sebaï»¿stian Korda retired with a wrist injury during his Australian Open clash with Karen Khachanov, sending the Russian through to a second consecutive grand slam semi-final.

American Korda has been one of the stories of the tournament, defeating Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz to reach a first slam quarter-final 25 years after his father Petr lifted the trophy.

But he began to struggle half way through the second set, receiving a medical time-out, and, after losing seven games in a row, called it quits trailing 7-6 (5) 6-3 3-0.

It was a very disappointing way to bow out for the 22-year-old, who was in obvious discomfort and was reduced to chopping forehands in a vain attempt to find a way back into the match.

Having reached the last four at a slam for the first time in his 23rd major tournament at the US Open last summer, Khachanov is now back at the same stage in his next event.

Korda retires with wrist injury as Khachanov advances to semi-finals

Australian Open 2023: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina sails through to semi-finals

07:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena.

The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against a passing shower prevented her from wrapping up the opening set within a half-an-hour of arriving on court.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko looked unable to cope with Rybakina's pace and power in the opening stanza but ramped up her own fierce groundstrokes to break for a 2-0 lead at the start of the second.

Rybakina, who ousted top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, broke straight back, however, and saved four break points with some brilliant tennis in the next game to consolidate.

The 23-year-old rode the momentum to break her Latvian opponent again for a 3-2 lead and then it was only a matter of looking after her impressive serve.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Australian Open

07:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula have the chance to win a first grand slam title and both are in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.

Latest Stories

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor