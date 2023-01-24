Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka - LIVE: Australian Open latest updates after Victoria Azarenka win

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the quarter-finals begin in Melbourne. An unpredictable opening week of the first grand slam of the season has seen the top two seeds of the men’s and women’s draws tumble before the last-eight stage, and there is now an opportunity for those who remain. Among them, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has the chance to win a first grand slam title and is in action in the primetime slot on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas survived a five-set battle with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round and now faces the rising star Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. After not winning a match at a grand slam in four previous attempts before this week, the young Czech has knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie so far and is targeting a third scalp against Tsitsipas - who is aiming to reach his third consecutive Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Karen Khachanov reached the semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retired injured while trailing 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0.

Elsewhere, Victoria Azarenka rolled back the years at the Australian Open on Tuesday as the two-times champion crushed third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1 to reach the semi-finals and remain on course for her third grand slam crown. Former world number one Azarenka set up a clash with Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina after the Kazakh 22nd seed beat former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Follow all the latest scores and updates from the Australian Open below

Australian Open 2023 LIVE - Latest scores and results

Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on rising Czech star Jiri Lehecka in following match on Rod Laver Arena

Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to defeat title favourite Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-1

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beats Jelena Ostapenko to sail through to semi-finals

Karen Khachanov into semi-finals as Sebastian Korda retires while trailing 7-6 6-3 3-0

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

10:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go! Tsitsipas will serve first, under the roof on Rod Laver Arena. The winner will face Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals.

Lehecka is playing in his first grand slam quarter-final, Tsitsipas his sixth. The Greek has won all five previous quarter-finals at the majors.

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Stefanos Tsitsipas on the pressure of being the highest seed remaining in the men’s draw: “I play my game. Titles come if I play good. That takes care of itself, I think. If you’re able to play the best you can produce on the court, I feel like the rest just follows naturally.

“It’s a natural flow of things. Putting pressure on yourself... We’re all dealing with pressure when we’re playing. For us, we are out there on a different race every single time, a race with different conditions, a race with a different player by our side. That’s I think something that most players are focused at.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

10:09 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s a quick turnaround for our next match, which will see Stefanos Tsitsipas take on the rising star Jiri Lehecka. It should be a great atmosphere as Tsitsipas is heavily supported in Melbourne.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-6 Victoria Azarenka - Game, set and match!

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka: “Honestly, it was very scary for me physically to fail. I was afraid to fail, that I wouldn’t be able to finish certain things. It hurts my ego.

"Last year my tennis wasn't bad, but I mentally wasn't there. I played with a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety. It really was difficult to be brave and to make the right choices... I worked a lot on my mindset, challenging myself, trying to push myself forward."

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-6 Victoria Azarenka - Game, set and match!

09:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka: "It hurts to beat her, because I always want her to do well, but at the same time I I knew I have to play my best tennis. She’s been playing amazing and I knew from the first point that I had to bring it. I had to stay there, take opportunities. I'm very proud that I executed my game plan really well. It's amazing to be in the semi-final of another grand slam."

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-6 Victoria Azarenka - Game, set and match!

09:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Yep, Pegula is completely beaten here. It’s going to be a fifth defeat in a row in the quarter-finals of a grand slam, but the third seed is not the story here.

What a performance that was from Victoria Azarenka! The two-time champion rolls back the years to dump out the tournament favourite. Her approach and strategy was spot-on.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-5 Victoria Azarenka*

09:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula slumps a weary forehand into the net and looks in disbelief at her strings. It looks like that previous hold from Azarenka was a fatal blow to that belief, too, and Azarenka jumps on it to take the fourth consecutive break of the American’s serve. The semi-final is now in reach.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-4 Victoria Azarenka

09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula, desperately looking for answers, tries to chip a drop-shot but gets it horribly wrong. Azarenka meets it easily and puts away winner down the line and it leads to the hold.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-3 Victoria Azarenka* - Azarenka breaks!

09:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula’s serve is having very little effect so far, as Azarenka sets the tone of the rallies from the returns. She forces the third consecutive break of serve to start the second set, as Pegula continues to struggle.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 4-6 1-2 Victoria Azarenka - Pegula breaks!

09:36 , Jamie Braidwood

The advantage is returned straight back to Pegula as Azarenka hits long on the backhand - there has been a slight drop in level from both players to start this second set.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 0-2 Victoria Azarenka* - Azarenka breaks!

09:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka keeps her foot down and works the opening hold, in a repeat of the first set. Pegula again looks exasperated at the work she is having to do to create opportunities from the baseline, as Azarenka continues with her determined approach.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 4-6 Victoria Azarenka* - Azarenka wins the opening set!

09:23 , Jamie Braidwood

And suddenly the momentum swings again! Pegula drops a set for the first time this tournament as Azarenka gets ahead. I think she had learned from the four set points she had missed and went more aggressive on the Pegula serve. Azarenka reestablished control of the rallies and put the pressure on Pegula. It was the story of the first set, but there are enough signs there that Pegula can hit back in the second set.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 4-5 Victoria Azarenka - Pegula breaks!

09:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Two more set points quickly come Azarenka’s way - after she fires a brilliant forehand winner down the line and Pegula concedes a cheap point by going long.

Pegula responds well in a rare example of her power taking over, leading to the forehand winner - and the American saves the second too by stepping into the baseline and powering a driven forehand past Azarenka.

This is much better from Pegula and Azarenka then throws in a double fault! Brilliant again from Pegula - that’s three rallies in a row that she’s taken charge of - and as Azarenka clips the netcord the American takes the break!

Back level.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 3-5 Victoria Azarenka*

09:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula has yet to drop a set all tournament and errors from the American leads to set two points at 15-40. Azarenka misfires on three consecutive returns and Pegula is able to get out of it as Azarenka again goes long.

Pegula, for now, fights on in this opening set but Azarenka will serve for it next.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 2-5 Victoria Azarenka

09:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Pegula is starting to look agitated as he motions to her box. “I don’t know what to do,” she saus. “The ball is not going anywhere!”

Azarenka moves to 40-15 but Pegula then snaps at a forehand winner down the line, and when Azarenka goes long on the backhand it gets her to deuce.

Azarenka produces a brilliant forehand winner stepping inside the baseline and seems to be set for the hold, but Pegula mixes it up with a lovely backhand return.

Azarenka nets and another error brings up Pegula’s first break point. Azarenka saves it well and from there, sticks to her game to take an important hold.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 2-4 Victoria Azarenka*

08:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka moves in well to pick up a volley at the net but Pegula, moving better now and starting to crate some angles, takes the hold.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 1-4 Victoria Azarenka

08:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Suddenly Azarenka is not having it all her own way. She hits long on the backhand under no pressure as Pegula gets to deuce on the 33-year-old’s serve. Pegula is trying desperately to create some angles, but Azarenka steers a stunning backhand crosscourt. Pegula looks to attack the second serve but nets.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 1-3 Victoria Azarenka*

08:44 , Jamie Braidwood

And Pegula does, at last, get the hold. After saving six break points that could be a big moment in this opening set.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-3 Victoria Azarenka

08:39 , Jamie Braidwood

This is sublime from Azarenka. She arrows a crosscourt forehand winner into the corner to move to 15-40 on the Pegula serve and bring up two points for a double break. Pegula saves them with two good first serves but she continues to confound Pegula from the baseline rallies to set up another.

Pegula moves in on the backhand slice from Azarenka to save the third, and has to do so again on the fourth to save with a flying forehand winner.

This is a long game but you can tell Pegula is starting to build some confidence, despite the slew of break point opportunities Azarenka is getting.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-3 Victoria Azarenka

08:29 , Jamie Braidwood

This has been a brilliant start from Azarenka, who is taking charge of the rallies and asking Pegula to to hit for the lines from uncomfortable positions. Very impressive so far from the 33-year-old.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula 0-2 Victoria Azarenka*

08:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka has put Pegula on the backfoot to start this match. The American pulls out a sublime backhand pass on the run but Azarenka puts the pressure on at 30-30. Pegula steers wide and Azarenka continues to attack with deep balls to the baseline to force the opening break.

Australian Open 2023: *Jessica Pegula 0-1 Victoria Azarenka

08:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Azarenka makes a solid start on serve, backing up good power to the Pegula backhand by moving into the net. Pegula was able to hit back when Azarenka left it short, and the American got back to 30-30, but Azarenka takes the hold as Pegula pushes a lob long and then nets on the defence.

*denotes next server

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:18 , Jamie Braidwood

There have been four previous meetings between Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka and the head-to-head is split at two wins each. Pegula won the last meeting in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Guadalajara Open, but the American has lost all four of her previous grand slam quarter-final appearances.

Azarenka is much more experienced at this stage of the grand slams and the 33-year-old is looking to reach her first Australian Open semi-final since she won her last title in Melbourne in 2012.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Here we go, Azarenka and Pegula, who are two great friends, make their way out onto the court on the Rod Laver Arena as the night session gets underway. Azarenka is wearing her Paris Saint-Germain shirt, which has become a regular sight this week.

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Victoria Azarenka on trying to make new memories at the Australian Open: “I made history here. For me, my name is always going to be there on the wall. It’s definitely historic for me. But I don’t really look back and think about what I have done. I just try to really create new memories. I’m not the person who looks back, either regrets or is happy about the past.”

On facing the in-form Jessica Pegula: “She’s amazing player. Her stability and consistency throughout I wouldn’t only say last year, I would say the years before that. She’s been an incredible player. She got me here, so I definitely want revenge. She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her. We have really tough battles every single time. We practice with each other. There’s going to be no surprises absolutely. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a lot of rallies, the ball is going to be low.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

07:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Jessica Pegula on being the highest seed left and the opportunity to reach her first grand slam semi-final: “It’s an interesting feeling, I guess. I still don’t really feel like that. I mean, I look at the draw and there’s still girls, today she won French Open, you have Rybakina who won Wimbledon last year, you have Vika who does really well here. It doesn’t really feel like I’m the highest left, even though I guess that’s a cool stat. It feels like there’s still a long ways to go, to be honest.

“I definitely want to obviously reach a semi. It will be my first semi. I mean, I have a great shot here. I think I’m playing probably my, all around throughout the whole tournament, I’ve been playing the best I have than in any of my other grand slam quarterfinals. That I think helps.”

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Elena Rybakina reacts to reaching Australian Open semi-finals

07:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Elena Rybakina, reacting to her win over Jelena Ostapenko: “I think of course I got all the experience at Wimbledon, and it’s helping me now this time here in Australia and I know what to expect. For sure it’s just easier in this case after Wimbledon. Feeling good on the court and just really enjoying every match I’m playing here.

On her form since winning Wimbledon: “I had tough period before Wimbledon in the sense I was very tired mentally. I played a lot of tournaments, so I was not at my best and I took a break. So it was kind of not really expected win at Wimbledon. But here it’s different because, first of all, I already did it once, and of course I got confident that I can do it again. I did really good preparation with the team. I’m not really surprised with the results. I’m happy. I’m just hungry to work and improve more.”

On her possible semi-final opponent: “They are tough opponents for me. We know each other well. Was a tough match against Jessica in Guadalajara, but there it was also special conditions. And against Vika in Indian Wells. Yeah, tough opponents, but like always, I will try to prepare, I will try to watch the matches, analyse, think about this, and for sure I’m gonna give my best on the court.”

Australian Open 2023: Upcoming schedule of play

07:34 , Jamie Braidwood

From 08:00 GMT

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

(Getty Images)

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov into semi-final as Sebastian Korda retires

07:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Sebaï»¿stian Korda retired with a wrist injury during his Australian Open clash with Karen Khachanov, sending the Russian through to a second consecutive grand slam semi-final.

American Korda has been one of the stories of the tournament, defeating Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz to reach a first slam quarter-final 25 years after his father Petr lifted the trophy.

But he began to struggle half way through the second set, receiving a medical time-out, and, after losing seven games in a row, called it quits trailing 7-6 (5) 6-3 3-0.

It was a very disappointing way to bow out for the 22-year-old, who was in obvious discomfort and was reduced to chopping forehands in a vain attempt to find a way back into the match.

Having reached the last four at a slam for the first time in his 23rd major tournament at the US Open last summer, Khachanov is now back at the same stage in his next event.

Korda retires with wrist injury as Khachanov advances to semi-finals

Australian Open 2023: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina sails through to semi-finals

07:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the Australian Open semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena.

The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against a passing shower prevented her from wrapping up the opening set within a half-an-hour of arriving on court.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko looked unable to cope with Rybakina's pace and power in the opening stanza but ramped up her own fierce groundstrokes to break for a 2-0 lead at the start of the second.

Rybakina, who ousted top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, broke straight back, however, and saved four break points with some brilliant tennis in the next game to consolidate.

The 23-year-old rode the momentum to break her Latvian opponent again for a 3-2 lead and then it was only a matter of looking after her impressive serve.

(Getty Images)

Australian Open

07:23 , Jamie Braidwood

