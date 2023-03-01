Stefan Effenberg hails Dortmund's winning mentality

Dortmund have long been in the shadow of their Bavarian counterparts. However, there have been times where they have stepped out of Bayern's shadow such as Jurgen Klopp's dream team that won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 - and now. The Black and Yellows have won all of their nine matches in 2023 and kept nine clean sheets to move level with leaders Bayern on goal difference. Former Dortmund midfielder Effenberg has hailed the current group for never resting on their laurels and always looking to improve. "They've won 1-0 five times, have kept nine clean sheets - that definitely speaks volumes about their stability. They've really found their feet," said Effenberg. "I also applaud BVB for wins like the one against Hoffenheim. 1-0, dirty, scrappy, you have to push yourself to the limit." Dortmund captain Julian Brandt, in his post-match interview, insisted the side would remain grounded and keep looking to improve despite their fantastic year so far. And Effenberg,a Dortmund captain himself once, is pleased with the sort of hunger and desire being shown by the squad. "That's actually the Bayern mentality. Never being satisfied even though you won a game 1-0, but pointing out what you can do better. That's why they're a genuine competitor for FC Bayern this year," he concluded.

