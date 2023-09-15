Stefan Cooke’s Mulberry Collab Puts a New Spin on a Fan Fave

At its heart, London Fashion Week is a celebration of the new and the upcoming. And Mulberry is taking it one step further by enlisting the design duo behind Stefan Cooke, Jake Burt and Stefan Cooke, to create a limited-edition capsule that breathes new life into a fan favorite.

"This feels like a real marriage of ideas and a new blueprint in terms of pre-loved design," says Stefan Cooke of the collaboration. "We love the idea of reworking and refining pre-loved bags, and bringing a new level of history to designs with an exceptional level of craft."

The latest collab in the Mulberry Editions series, it is also the first to champion The Mulberry Exchange, the British's brands circularity programme, which champions pre-loved styles by lovingly restoring them. Working alongside the skilled artisans at The Rookery, Cooke and Burt have lent their craft-focused expertise to revamp 27 pre-loved Mulberry bags, including iconic classics like the Bayswater (celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, coincidentally), Roxanne, and Lily.

Mulberry Stefan Cooke London Fashion Week Mulberry Editions series

"Mulberry's circularity program is fundamental to our Made to Last strategy, and Stefan and Jake's innovative approach to design and repurposing makes them a truly exciting partner," adds Mulberry CEO Thierry Andretta.

Set to debut during the Stefan Cooke SS24 show at London Fashion Week, the collab promises a quirky and playful take on upcycling and deconstruction. Cooke's distinctive design codes have been meticulously woven into each bag using new techniques and deadstock leathers. Expect to find jumbo tassels made from upcycled rugby shirts, chunky button straps, and elegant silk scarf straps from Mulberry's archives. Each bag also features a co-branded shield motif fob, making it a unique collector's item that seamlessly combines history with innovation.

Mulberry Stefan Cooke London Fashion Week Mulberry Editions series

The stills campaign, shot by Theo Sion and styled by Alice Goddard – longtime collaborators of Stefan Cooke – draws on the SS24 ready to wear collection and feature vintage foam hands which the duo have collected for years, adding a touch of pop to proceedings.

Mulberry Stefan Cooke London Fashion Week Mulberry Editions series

Shoppers will be able to snag these one-of-a-kind pieces online and at Mulberry’s Regent Street flagship as of Friday, September 15, or IRL at Mulberry's first Pre-Loved pop-up shop, launching on Poland Street in London's Soho on Saturday, September 16. The space will also showcase a selection of vintage Mulberry icons and rare finds, lovingly restored by Mulberry's Lifetime Service Team. Prices for the Mulberry x Stefan Cooke collection start at £1195, while Mulberry Pre-Loved pieces begin at £200.