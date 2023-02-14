Stefan Bajcetic: Liverpool's Brexit-buster at the core of Jurgen Klopp's revamp

Stefan Bajcetic of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Stefan Bajcetic has already claimed one notable victory in his Liverpool career. Much to the delight of one of England’s most Euro-centric city, he is the teenager who beat Brexit.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Liverpool’s Academy Director Alex Inglethorpe and the club’s scouting team had hours left to secure Bajcetic’s signature before the United Kingdom officially left the European Union and the Premier League enforced new rules prohibiting visas for Under-18 overseas players.

Liverpool had been negotiating with Celta Vigo for months, only to be told in the last few days of the transfer window there was no hope. Then they received a tip off that Manchester United were about to complete a deal.

Not for the last time, the gazumping unit of Jurgen Klopp’s recruitment office went into overdrive to secure a £240,000 transfer and, aged 16, Bajcetic became the last academy signing under the old EU regulations. He may prove more valuable than anyone realised.

The Spaniard was originally signed as a central defender. With each back-heeled volley into the path of Liverpool’s dashing attackers in Monday’s Merseyside derby victory, and every feisty 50-50 tackle won, the mature 18-year-old increasingly looked like a symbol of Klopp’s next midfield regeneration.

The reconstruction of Liverpool before next season has already been fantasised by those anticipating a summer splurge, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham imagined to be exchanging one-twos with Wolves’ Matheus Nunes in the Anfield centre-circle. High calibre investments will still be necessary, but whatever changes he makes Klopp sees the teenager at the heart of his plans, ready to spare the club millions.

Had Thiago Alcantara not been absent with a hip injury, it is likely Bajcetic would still have been included against Everton having recently been preferred to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. One would normally expect the senior professionals to guide the young pretender. It could be argued the vigour of the junior partner reinvigorated Henderson and Fabinho on Monday.

"He’s a great player. Since he started playing with us he’s been our best player," said Mohamed Salah.

Circumstances have led to him being fast-tracked, Klopp enthused by the teenager’s immediate promise last summer having been struck by his intelligence off the ball as much as on it.

Bajcetic is already making a habit of evolving Liverpool’s plans. Soon after moving to Anfield, the youth coaches decided he was too small to be a Premier League defender, and also realised that while he possessed the silky technique of Spanish maestros, his love for a robust tackle had more in common with his Serbian roots. Bajcetic’s father, Srda, was a former professional.

By the time he was ready to feature for the Under-21s, Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders had decided they wanted him in the first team set-up, so he barely played for the second tier side. The injury crisis and loss of form of key players which has decimated Liverpool’s midfield since the start of the season accelerated the teenager’s education.

Had Bajcetic been signed from La Liga in the summer window for a mega million-pound fee, responses to his early first team performances might have been more enthusiastic from those who are more excited by £50 million signings announced on deadline day than smart bargains emerging from the junior ranks.

Bajcetic’s introduction to senior football – including his first Premier League goal last Boxing day – has been somewhat under the radar because he has been forced to learn on the job in a struggling team. He has been immune from criticism after some dire defeats – not just because of his tender years – but because he was one of the few demonstrating passion, poise and promise amid carnage.

Put him in a Liverpool side in which everyone else is purring and the result is the precociousness which eclipsed an Everton midfield which had outrun and outfought Arsenal a week earlier. For an 18-year-old to be the man of the match in a Merseyside derby is by any standard an outstanding feat. The timing of Bajcetic's substitution after 88 minutes maximised the choreography to ensure he received a deserved standing ovation from the Kop.

There are several obvious clues as to how highly Klopp rates the youngster. The first is how often he has picked him, bestowing responsibility during what is arguably the manager's toughest period since joining Liverpool.

A second giveaway was how little the manager wanted to acclaim Bajcetic's performance when invited.

“Pretty good,” said Klopp, mastering understatement. “I don’t think he has ever played in that position before. As a kid he was a centre-half. Then we used him as a number six. Now we’ve played him as a number eight.”

From a coach who usually adds plenty of drama in his quotes, this was not a headline-writing tribute, reflecting how cautious experienced managers are when the hype builds around teenagers. Klopp knows there can be no hiding the talent, which is why he rewarded him with a four-and-a-half year deal.

In his breakthrough season, a virtuoso display against Everton felt like a breakthrough performance given the size and importance of the fixture.

Thiago’s absence means it is fair to presume Bajcetic will start in the Champions League against Real Madrid next week.

No matter who arrives next to strengthen Liverpool’s midfield, it would be a mistake to presume Bajcetic will return to back-up status.