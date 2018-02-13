How to steer in luge with Kimberley McRae



Luge is not for the faint of heart. Competitors plunge themselves down icy slopes at speeds as fast as 140 kilometres per hour. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the sport is very difficult to learn, but one of the toughest arts to master is steering. Canadian Kimberley McRae, who finished fourth in women’s single run luge at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, shared some insight on the subtle skills required.

“There’s three points that we can drive the sled,” explained McRae. “We use our shoulders by moving, we use our feet by pushing down on the frontrunners … and then we also use our handles that we have a hold of on the sled, which actually move the bridges underneath.

“The most powerful point is with your legs.”

More Olympics coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports



