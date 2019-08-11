Steelers wide receiver coach Darryl Drake dead at 62

LATROBE, PA - JULY 26: Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receivers Coach Darryl Drake during the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on July 26, 2019 at Chuck Noll Stadium at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died overnight, the team announced Sunday. He was 62.

“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football. Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We have announced that Sunday’s practice at Saint Vincent College has been cancelled and the campus will be closed to all fans.



MORE: https://t.co/WpUvHAs4RM pic.twitter.com/sSun7hyVyC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 11, 2019

Drake joined the Steelers in 2018 after long stints with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals at the same position. His career also included stops at Western Kentucky, Georgia, Baylor and Texas before he moved to the pros.

The Kentucky native was born in Louisville and went on to play wide receiver for Western Kentucky from 1975-78. After three years playing on practice squads for the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins and the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Rough Riders, Drake returned to Western Kentucky in 1983 as a graduate assistant, working his was up the coaching ladder until the Chicago Bears hired him in 2004. He stayed in Chicago for eight years and was an assistant on the 2006 team that fell to Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI.

Story continues

We extend our deepest condolences to the Drake family and friends as well as the entire Steelers organization. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 11, 2019

Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Darryl Drake. It is impossible to overstate his impact on the game in nearly four decades as a coach in college and the NFL.



Today, the entire football community mourns his loss. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 11, 2019

After five years with the Arizona Cardinals on Bruce Arians’ staff from 2013-2017, Drake moved to Pittsburgh to join the Steelers where he helped develop JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown into one the league’s top receiving groups.

“Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now. Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time. My heart and our prayers are with his wife, Sheila, and Darryl’s entire family.”







We lost a great man, husband father, coach and a dear friend Darryl Drake. Our prayers go out to his family. RIP brother pic.twitter.com/V0U3fvLleP — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) August 11, 2019

I am at a loss for words during the sorrowful time. Darryl Drake was a great man who loved the game of football but more importantly he was a great father and husband. My heart hurts knowing he is no longer with us. I will always cherish the good times and the many laughs we had. pic.twitter.com/QFabqQ5JIH — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) August 11, 2019

RIP Coach Drake!! Praying For Your Family! We Gone Miss You! I remember the good times and the trash talk from the good days in Az! Rest Easy!! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) August 11, 2019

Coach Drake, I love you brother. RIP — Larry Foote (@LarryFoote313) August 11, 2019

Just heard the news of Coach Drake. Unbelievable such good man and a true pioneer for African American coaches that thrived collegiately and professionally. RIP Coach Drake — Brian Orakpo (@rak98) August 11, 2019

Shared a lot of genuine laughs with this man over my career. We lost a great one. You are missed Darryl Drake #ripdrake @peanuttillman @BUrlacher54 bobbywadeaz @b_twice @rashieddavis moosemuhammad5 @alexbrown96 https://t.co/7k1FwPIka9 — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 11, 2019

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports: