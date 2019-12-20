Steelers waive Kameron Kelly after alleged jukebox dispute, police confrontation, arrest at Pittsburgh bar

Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly was cut by the team after reportedly being arrested early Friday at a Pittsburgh bar, according to media reports.

Kelly, who signed with the Steelers in April after playing in the Alliance of American Football, faces two counts of terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest, according to court documents obtained by KDKA.

Police officers were called to Mario's South Side Saloon after Kelly refused to leave. Kelly allegedly threatened to "knock out" an employee because the bar's jukebox didn't play his requested song. Outside the bar, the officer on scene said he accidentally stepped on a woman's foot, and Kelly responded aggressively, saying it was "his girl."

The 23-year-old allegedly threatened the officer and continued to resist arrest. The officer then punched Kelly in the face multiple times to "gain control" of the situation, according to court paperwork, and Kelly was arrested. He was treated at a local hospital before being taken to Allegheny County Jail.

He will have a preliminary hearing on December 30th.

The Steelers waived Kelly on Friday afternoon and promoted practice squad safety Marcus Allen to the 53-man roster. The team did not share an official comment on Kelly's charges.

In his first season with the Steelers, Kelly totaled 21 tackles with one interception. Pittsburgh will face the Jets in a Week 16 matchup Sunday.