Steelers vs. Cowboys live updates: TV info, picks for 'Sunday Night Football' Week 5 game

The Cowboys and Steelers reignite something of a rivalry on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 5.

While the two teams have met just 30 times in their shared history, both sit atop the list of most winningest franchises in the NFL. What's more is they're just about neck-and-neck when it comes to Lombardi trophies: Pittsburgh owns six Super Bowl victories to the Cowboys' five.

Entering Sunday night, however, no one will mistake either team for a Super Bowl contender at this point season. The Cowboys have had one of the NFL's worst defensive units entering the matchup, and they'll face a Steelers team that has had difficulty moving the ball on offense, despite Justin Fields' somewhat surprising start.

There is, though, plenty of season left to change courses, though it might be an uphill battle. The Cowboys will be without Micah Parsons, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the cloud of status murkiness surrounding Russell Wilson makes for something of a QB controversy whenever the passer can return.

It's a Sunday night matchup rife with storylines for two of the NFL's most storied franchises. USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more for the "SNF" matchup in Week 5 below:

What time is Cowboys at Steelers?

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. CT)

Where is the game being played?

Cowboys at Steelers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

How to watch Steelers vs. Cowboys

TV channel: NBC

The game will air on NBC and Peacock. The game is also available to stream on Fubo.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be on the call, with Melissa Stark adding reports from the field for NBC.

Steelers vs. Cowboys predictions, picks

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Steelers-Cowboys "SNF" matchup will shake out.

Lorenzo Reyes: Steelers 18, Cowboys 14

Tyler Dragon: Steelers 24, Cowboys 23

Jordan Mendoza: Steelers 20, Cowboys 17

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steelers vs. Cowboys live updates: How to watch, predictions for 'SNF'