Steelers' TJ Watt tells reporters he'll play Week 10 after missing 7 games with pectoral injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get back a huge piece of their defense this week.

Pass rusher T.J. Watt told reporters Friday he plans to play in the team's Week 10 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. He missed the previous seven games after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1. The Steelers placed Watt on injured reserve in September for the pectoral injury, but his return was delayed by a knee procedure in early October.

Watt's return comes at a critical moment in Pittsburgh's 2022 season. The 2-6 Steelers have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and have been looking for a spark since losing Watt earlier in the season.