Steelers swing trade with Seahawks to land a confident cornerback

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly are beefing up their secondary.

According to NFL Media, the Steelers have acquired cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks. The cost was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The move could help a potential area of concern. The Steelers appear to be in good shape with veteran Joe Haden outside and Cameron Sutton inside.

But they were set to head into the season with 2020 undrafted free agent James Pierre as one of their major contributors outside. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Witherspoon almost exclusively lined up outside with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in Round 3 in the 2017 NFL draft.

Why did Seattle trade Ahkello Witherspoon after signing him?

Witherspoon signed with Seattle this offseason, earning $4 million guaranteed. He fit the mold of the long corner the Seahawks tend to seek out and initially appeared to be in line for a starting job there.

But Witherspoon's health always has been a limiting factor. Boasting previously that he's the best corner in the league when healthy, Witherspoon has missed 11 games combined the past two seasons and at least two games per year in each of his four NFL seasons, dealing with knee, quad, toe and concussion issues over the years.

Witherspoon has four interceptions, including one run back for a touchdown, in his career. His one interception last season came late in the fourth quarter at the goal line against Kyler Murray to help the 49ers preserve a 20-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed are expected to open the season as starters at cornerback for the Seahawks, although that position could be pretty fluid.