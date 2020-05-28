Steelers RB James Conner is so ripped, his back muscles have muscles

We don’t need to worry about James Conner staying in shape this offseason.

We might have to worry about him unknowingly crushing small children with his back muscles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back posted your typical athlete workout photos on Twitter. And, well, nobody could quite believe that someone can have a back that muscular.

Remember shedding tears workin out because I couldn’t believe how tired I was and how much strength and energy I lost, but also tears because I was so thankful for 2nd chance & had the option to go hard... different type of feeling. Now I’m just on some healthy lifestyle vibes.. pic.twitter.com/pDqWH7jhEs — James Conner (@JamesConner_) May 28, 2020

Never mind the pics of Conner’s abs, which look like he has about a 22-pack. The fourth photo pretty much set Twitter on fire.

Not everything on the internet is as it seems, but apparently nothing is preventing Conner from looking like this:

James Conner is ready to put fantasy teams on his back. 😳



(via @JamesConner_) pic.twitter.com/mUJkWcfyQZ — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) May 28, 2020

Conner had some fun with it himself.

Of course, Conner has a great backstory. He overcame cancer at the University of Pitt, was drafted by the Steelers and became a very good NFL running back. It’s a fantastic, uplifting story.

And if you needed any motivation to start working out again, there you go.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner isn't slacking this offseeason. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

