Steelers QB Russell Wilson healthy enough to practice fully for first time since season began

For the first time since Russell Wilson aggravated his calf injury ahead of the regular-season debut, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is scheduled to return to a full practice. The Steelers, however, are preparing for Justin Fields to start, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday.

Wilson will be a “scheduled full participant” on Wednesday ahead of the Steelers’ game at the Las Vegas Raiders, Tomlin said.

He will receive second-team snaps, at least initially, “as to not disrupt Justin’s preparation,” Tomlin said.

“Then we’ll see where all of that leads us as we push through the week,” Tomlin said. “First we'll see if he's able to obviously pull it off and, and get through the session, and if he does, what the quality of that works like, his ability to protect himself."

Fields has led the Steelers to 3-2 start in Wilson’s absence, completing 67.6% of his attempts (92-of-136) for five touchdowns and one interception in addition to a 97.1 passer rating.

Fields has also rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, but he has fumbled five times.

Tomlin has declined to officially name Fields the starter in Wilson’s absence, giving Fields the opportunity but leaving the official depth chart vague.