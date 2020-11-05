Steelers players reportedly buy dinner for workers counting votes in Pittsburgh

With the eyes of the nation intently watching the late presidential vote tallies in states across the country, Pittsburgh Steelers players are helping the process in their home city.

According to multiple reports, some Steelers players bought dinner on Wednesday for workers counting ballots in Pittsburgh.

NBC News photographer Paul Rigney initially reported Wednesday evening that the Steelers were buying dinner for all the workers tallying votes at the Allegheny County ballot counting site.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and ESPN’s Brook Pryor confirmed the report but clarified that the effort was fronted by individual Steelers players instead of being coordinated by the team.

The names of the players involved remains a mystery.

Pennsylvania’s role in deciding the White House

As of Wednesday evening, Joe Biden held a 264 to 214 lead over President Donald Trump in the electoral college tally, according to calls made by the Associated Press.

The candidate who reaches 270 electoral votes wins the presidential election, meaning a win for Biden in Pennsylvania or any of the remaining outstanding states would secure the White House for the former vice president.

Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina also remain outstanding after AP called Wisconsin and Michigan for Biden earlier Wednesday.

Steelers players reportedly lent a helping hand as vote-counting continues in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) More

Delays in Pennsylvania tally

But an official Pennsylvania tally remains in the distance. Unlike many other states, ballot counters weren’t allowed to start processing the influx of early mail-in votes due to the COVID-19 pandemic until election day because of rules set by the Republican-led legislature in Pennsylvania. Mail-in voting has favored Biden in other states and is expected to do so in Pennsylvania as well.

As ballot counters do their job in Pittsburgh to ensure the proper counting of votes, Steelers players are giving them a helping hand.

