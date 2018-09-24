Steelers OL DeCastro, Gilbert inactive vs. Buccaneers

The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro plays against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are without All-Pro guard David DeCastro and right tackle Marcus Gilbert for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DeCastro is out for the second straight week while recovering from a fractured right hand suffered during Pittsburgh's Week 1 tie against Cleveland.

B.J. Finney is starting in DeCastro's place. Matt Feiler is replacing Gilbert, who had been listed as doubtful with a hamstring issue.

Defensive tackles Beau Allen (foot) and Vita Vea (calf) are inactive for the Bucs.

The list of inactive players:

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, S Marcus Allen, S Morgan Burnett, G David DeCastro, T Marcus Gilbert, WR Justin Hunter, DE L.T. Walton.

Buccaneers: WR Justin Watson, CB Marcus Williams, RB Ronald Jones II, DT Vita Vea, DT Beau Allen, G Alex Cappa, OL Michael Liedtke.

