Steelers offseason guide 2020: Key free agents, team needs, targets, salary cap & draft picks

The Steelers just missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record last season. Their defense was a mighty backbone, but the team was derailed when Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury in September.

Pittsburgh won't panic or feel forced into a big roster shakeup with coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert. It will be in the market for steady fine-tuning and lining up replacements for aging veterans.

Here we take a deep dive into the Steelers' to-do list though free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.

Steelers' top priority: Reopen window with Big Ben

Roetlhlisberger, 38, has hinted at retirement in the past, but he seems committed to coming back stronger after his time off last season.

The Steelers have not made the playoffs in two years. They probably don't have much more time with Roethlisberger, but there is a sense of rejuvenation in disguise as he tries to get a third ring. That means the Steelers, knowing they have few defensive holes, will need to tilt toward tweaks on offense this year.

Blocking, running, pass-catching -— all could use a little boost to better complement Roethlisberger. Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges weren't the only reasons for their limitations moving the ball. They lost consistency in their power rushing attack and didn't have enough receivers step up to fill the void left by Antonio Brown.

The Steelers don't need an overhaul by any means, but everything has to be on the table for improvement around Big Ben.

Steelers free agents 2020

Here is a look at the Steelers' key unrestricted, unsigned players for next season:

TE Nick Vannett

C B.J. Finney

DT Javon Hargrave

DE Leterrius Watson

OLB Bud Dupree

ILB Tyler Matakevich

CB Artie Burns

S Sean Davis

The Steelers are a bit salary-cap strapped (see below), and they'll need to find some relief in releases and restructures in order to keep Dupree. They will be hard-pressed to keep Hargrave and Matakevich. They could bring back Vannett if they decide not to pick up the option on Vance McDonald.

Burns and Davis were useful starters at various points in the past, but not anymore, making them easy passes.

Steelers salary cap space

The Steelers have a little more than $1.5 million available under the cap. That puts them 31st in the league, per OverTheCap, ahead of only the Vikings.

The easiest cut candidates to create a little more room play linebacker. The release of backup Anthony Chickillo would save Pittsburgh $5 million. Moving on from fading inside starter Mark Barron, 30, would save $5.25 million.

Offensively, they can look at starting left guard Ramon Foster, 34 and coming off a down season. He will be a free agent in 2021, but cutting him now would save another $4 million. Moving from McDonald would save them $5.67 million.

Steelers team needs

Nose tackle: They likely will need a replacement for Hargrave.

Guard: Regardless of whether they cut Foster, they should think about the future next to Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro.

Inside linebacker: Moving on from Matakevich and cutting Barron would require getting more help for Vince Williams.

Running back: There's just enough starter-to-situational disappointment in James Conner, Jaylen Sameuls and Benny Snell Jr. to consider an upgrade.

Wide receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington need some situational support in the form of either a slot man or versatile route runner.

Defensive back: They're fine with their starters but will need to replenish subpackage depth.

Outside linebacker: This becomes more pressing should the Steelers not manage to keep Dupree.

Steelers free agent targets

The Steelers should think about a veteran wide receiver if there's room. Former Steeler Emmanuel Sanders can help Roethlisberger; so can Randall Cobb. Going deeper, Nelson Agholor or Chester Rogers can fit well with the rest of the unit.

If Pittsburgh needs to move on from Foster, it can move restricted free agent Matt Feiler permanently to left guard and target a bargain right tackle, either Darryl Williams or Demar Dotson.

Steelers draft picks 2020

Round 2, Pick No. 49

Round 3, Pick No. 102

Round 4, Pick No. 114

Round 4, Pick No. 125 (From Tennessee Titans)

Round 6, Pick No. 179

Round 7, Pick No. 210

The Steelers got great returns from Minkah Fitzpatrick to justify their giving up a first-round pick in the trade. Because of a third-round compensatory pick and a deal with the Titans, they still have six picks in April.

Pittsburgh can go in many different directions in the second round. A guard, such as Michigan's Cesar Ruiz or Fresno State's Netane Muti, should be in play. Tight ends, led by Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, present good value at that spot should the team move on from McDonald. Should it move on from Dupree, Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis would be a great target.

Cornerback and wide receiver present a myriad of options. The wild card is the Steelers potentially stashing a QB behind Roetlhlisberger, maybe Washington's Jacob Eason or Alabama's Jalen Hurts.

As usual, without a first-rounder, the Steelers will be drafting with 2021 and beyond in mind.