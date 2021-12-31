Steelers' future after Big Ben, RIP John Madden & the Jaguars' head coaching search

The NFL world lost a giant on Tuesday when John Madden passed away at the age of 85. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Eric Edholm and they open the podcast remembering the legendary figure who revolutionized coaching, broadcasting and video games.

Next, Charles & Eric react to Ben Roethlisberger's quotes on Thursday that Sunday would likely be his final home game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The guys talk about Big Ben's legacy and what the Steelers should do at quarterback next season: pursue a veteran like Russell Wilson or draft a capable pro-ready rookie along the lines of Mac Jones? (17:45)

Afterwards, Charles breaks down the Jacksonville Jaguars' search for the next head coach. Interviews have already started this week with many familiar names in contention for the job, like Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell and Byron Leftwich. Charles explains why Dallas Cowboys' DC Dan Quinn was initially pursued by the Jags but ultimately declined the offer to interview. (29:40)

To wrap up the show, the guys talk about which NFL losing rosters seem only a few precious pieces away from contention, why Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson are a tier of two atop the 2022 NFL draft & the NFL's change to COVID procedures as the regular season draws to a close. (42:00)

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts