Steelers' Diontae Johnson takes ownership after lack of effort in Bengals fumble recovery

Diontae Johnson took ownership of his poor performance and standing in place while the Cincinnati Bengals recovered a fumble in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 16-10 win at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

"I addressed the situation to my teammates, they know how I feel and how I should go about the situation next time it occurs," the Steelers wide receiver told reporters on Wednesday. "I own up to it, I'm not perfect. All I can do is just move forward and just keep playing football."

During the third-and-2 play in the first quarter, Johnson barely got off the line when Kenny Pickett took the snap. He then stood by as running back Jaylen Warren rumbled past him in an attempt to move the chains and the ball popped out. DJ Turner II, who was defending Johnson, was the one who scooped up the football for the turnover.

Johnson said he didn't know the ball was live and "if I could make the play again, I'd jump on the ball."

The play came after Johnson nearly caught a long touchdown against Turner II, but the referees said the pass was incomplete.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed his wide receiver's performance after the game.

"We got to take care of the ball," he said, per ESPN. "It is our desire. It's how we construct victory, and so Jaylen's got to do a better job there. Diontae can't let the emotions of the previous down affect his next down."

Johnson expressed that the mishap on the fumble wasn't intentional and that he is confident in how he plays the game of football.

"It's not something I try to do on purpose," he said, noting he expects to keep his starting role. "Nobody is out there just trying to mess up. I'm human just like everybody else out there. It's my job, I know what I got to do."

The win came after the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The offense racked up 400 yards for the first time in 59 games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diontae Johnson owns up to lack of effort in Bengals fumble recovery