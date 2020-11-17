Steelers defenders troll Joe Burrow on Instagram following blowout of Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow had a pretty miserable game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. They got crushed 36-10 and Burrow had the worst game of his short professional career, completing just 21 of 40 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Steven Nelson aren’t about to let Burrow live that down.

‘That boy trash’

Part of Burrow’s struggles came from rolling his ankle after being pushed out of bounds at the end of the first half. He didn’t leave the game, but he completed just five of 15 passes in the second half and was generally ineffective.

Dupree was the one who pushed him, and he wanted to tell Burrow how much he loves him. Well, “loves” him.

Then Nelson, who was the closest defender on Burrow’s only touchdown catch of the day, joined in by commenting “That boy trash” on Dupree’s post.

Steelers CB Steven Nelson left this comment on Bud Dupree's IG post with Joe Burrow (IG/bud_dupree) pic.twitter.com/rrodbONE4d — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 16, 2020

Burrow has no hard feelings

Despite Dupree’s peacocking, Burrow said after Sunday’s game that he doesn’t blame Dupree for his ankle issue.

On the play where he rolled his ankele: "It wasn't a hit or anything. He (Bud Dupree) might have pushed me a little late, but it wasn't a hit." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 16, 2020

Burrow also didn’t blame his poor play on his injured ankle. He shouldered the blame on his own.

“I missed throws. That’s all it came down to,” Burrow said. “You’re not going to be able to win football games against a team like the Steelers as good as they are when your quarterback plays like I did in the second half.”

Is it petty for two members of the 9-0 Steelers to pile on the first-year quarterback of a rebuilding team after blowing them out? Yes. But the Steelers have won 11 straight games against the Bengals, so they’ve earned the right to be petty. The Bengals will need to win at least one game against the Steelers if they want dudes like Dupree and Nelson to stop clowning on them so hard.

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

