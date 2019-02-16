Steelers' Antonio Brown Says Ben Roethlisberger Has 'Owner Mentality'

During a Twitter Q&A, Antonio Brown was asked what caused his conflict with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers wide receiver said the franchise QB has an “owner mentality” and that teammates can’t call him out, “otherwise they meal ticket gone."

"No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect!" Brown wrote. "He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game."

Brown said goodbye to Pittsburgh fans in a Twitter video Tuesday after he officially requested a trade from the Steelers.

The 30-year-old Brown has been the subject of trade rumors after missing the regular season finale against the Bengals due to a reported dispute with Roethlisberger. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week following the heated argument.

Roethlisberger later downplayed the incident, saying that there was no "blowout" between the two. The longtime Steelers' signal caller has been with the team since he was taken by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft.

Brown has been with the Steelers since he was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He finished this season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns, a league high and team record, through as many games played.