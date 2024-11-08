Steel scores once, assists Tyler Seguin as Stars beat Blackhawks 3-1 in return home from Finland

DALLAS (AP) — Sam Steel had a goal and an assist in the Stars' 3-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday night in their first game since returning from Finland.

Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots for Dallas, only allowing a power-play goal from Tyler Bertuzzi midway through the third period.

Steel scored with 8:54 left in the first period and assisted Tyler Seguin after sending a shot across the crease in front of Chicago goaltender Arvid Soderblom. Logan Stankoven added a empty-netter with 46 seconds left in the game.

The Blackhawks were also the opponent the last time Dallas played at home before playing the reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers twice in Finland last weekend. The Stars lost both games.

Soderblom got his fourth start in goal for Chicago and stopped 37 shots.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Just like last month, Chicago lost at Dallas after also losing the previous night. The Blackhawks had only five shots in the first period.

Stars: Pete DeBoer got his 620th career victory (107 in Dallas) to match Bryan Murray for 20th among NHL head coaches. ... Seguin, who didn’t play Saturday in the second game in Finland, has four goals and three assists in his last five games.

Key moment

Oettinger stopped five shots in a 10-second span less than a minute after Seguin gave Dallas a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

The Stars are 6-0 at home and have allowed only six goals and killed all 16 penalties they've faced.

Up next

Chicago is home against Minnesota on Sunday night after Dallas visits Winnipeg on Saturday.

___

Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press