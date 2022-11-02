Steel Casting Market Research Report by Process, Material Type, Application, End-Users, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Steel Casting Market size was estimated at USD 62. 99 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 67. 82 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7. 92% to reach USD 99. 54 billion by 2027.

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Steel Casting Market Research Report by Process, Material Type, Application, End-Users, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06341690/?utm_source=GNW


Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Steel Casting to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Process, the market was studied across Gravity Casting, High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC), and Sand Casting.

Based on Material Type, the market was studied across Aluminum, Cast iron, Magnesium, and Zinc.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Body Assemblies, Engine Parts, and Transmission Parts.

Based on End-Users, the market was studied across Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, and Industrial.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Steel Casting market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Steel Casting Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Steel Casting Market, including ArcelorMittal, Endurance, FORCEBEYOND, GF Automotive, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Japan Casting & Forging Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., MES, Mino Industria, Peekay Steel Castings Pvt. Ltd., POSCO, and Rheinmetall Automotive.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Steel Casting Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Steel Casting Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Steel Casting Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Steel Casting Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Steel Casting Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Steel Casting Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Steel Casting Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06341690/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson. Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. Olofsson opened the scoring in the first with a power-play slap s

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at