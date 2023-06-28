The stealth-wealth Swiss designer beloved by Amal Clooney and Jill Biden

Albert Kriemler with a/w ’22 dresses alongside the Reinhard Voigt paintings that inspired them - Joel Hunn

For some people, fashion is a calling. For others, it’s a birthright. “If you grow up in a family like ours, then fashion is a daily theme,” says Albert Kriemler, creative director at Akris. Kriemler and his brother Peter are the third generation of their family to lead the Swiss fashion brand. His grandmother, Alice Kriemler-Schoch, launched Akris as a purveyor of fine aprons in 1922; he remembers watching her tie on an apron before every visit to her atelier well into her 60s. “My grandmother dressed women of purpose for their daily activities. We’re doing the same thing today with my collections:

I dress women of responsibility.”

That’s true, even if the women wearing Akris today might feel more at ease in a suit than a pinny. Kriemler’s ultra-luxurious fabrications and elegant, streamlined tailoring have earned him the custom of power players including Michelle Obama, Cate Blanchett, Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie and Jill Biden. Today the brand, still based in the embroidery hub of St Gallen in Switzerland, is a stealth success story, with 21 boutiques worldwide and estimated annual revenues of around £250 million.

Albert Kriemler is known for his ultra-luxurious fabrications and elegant, streamlined tailoring

This year, Kriemler is marking Akris’s centenary with a series of celebrations, including a new retrospective in Switzerland’s leading design museum. “Fashion is so dynamic that we’re always looking ahead,” he says. “The 100th anniversary is definitely a moment where it’s nice to look back and see what three generations have built.” The exhibition at Museum für Gestaltung Zurich opens with one of Alice’s aprons before jumping ahead through time to focus on Kriemler’s textile innovations and creative process – chiefly through a series of collaborations with artists and architects.

That fashion brands collaborate with artists is accepted, even commonplace. But while many link-ups can seem rote, simply deploying a signature motif across handbags and scarves, Kriemler’s are personal and layered. They’re animated by his enthusiasm for the work. “It’s very rewarding to work with artists,” he says. “The beauty of it is that when I interact with an artist and get to know them, I always get a completely fresh approach for a new collection.”

Sometimes the collaborations offer the chance to work closely with a friend, as with Thomas Ruff. The two had known each other for 40 years when Kriemler asked the German art photographer if he’d consider collaborating on Akris’s autumn/winter 2014 collection. The concepts that arose during their monthly studio meetings pushed Kriemler to develop new printing techniques and embrace novel materials, all to sparkling effect – the centrepiece of the Ruff room is a series of black LED-illuminated looks inspired by Ruff’s Sterne (Star) photographs. “I told him, ‘It’s my passion to really respect you and your artwork in the best possible way.’ This collaboration made us even better friends.”

Dresses lit up with LEDs reference Thomas Ruff’s photographs of the night sky

Mannequins wearing those LED dresses and suits stand in front of a large-scale Sterne print. Indeed, all the collaborations spotlighted in the exhibition are displayed alongside the artworks that inspired them. So German painter Reinhard Voigt’s colour-saturated grids appear in conversation with the asymmetrical skirts and grid-printed dresses that they influenced in the autumn 2022 collection. And a ribbon and net gown (spring/summer 2009) based on a wooden gate from poet Ian Hamilton Finlay’s Little Sparta garden stands next to a photograph of the gate itself. Each ‘booth’ is demarcated by sweeping floor-to-ceiling paper frames that echo the trapezoid hardware of the brand’s Ai handbags.

Story continues

Several of the artworks in the exhibition come from Kriemler’s personal collection, including Linia, a five-part series of painted pink shapes and black lines by the Romanian artist Geta Brătescu. “I had no idea about her until I saw her work hanging at Documenta [the contemporary art exhibition held every five years in Kassel, Germany] in 2017, and I was fascinated by her pink – it’s a fabulous colour.” He visited Brătescu in her Bucharest studio and found in the nonagenarian a lively creative partner. “She was full of humour. Always smiling with her back teeth.” The collection that they created included a version of her bright yellow self-portrait transposed to a knitted poncho, and a series of silk dresses and skirts emblazoned with panels of ‘Geta’ pink.

Kriemler is also an architecture aficionado. For his spring 2016 collection, he reimagined Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto’s white metal structures into a zippered biker dress of gridded guipure lace. The effect is industrial but feminine. “It has the timelessness I love in my clothes,” he said at an exhibition preview while Fujimoto, his guest, nodded along.

The exhibition continues through collaborations with multimedia lightbox artist Rodney Graham, Cuban-American minimalist painter Carmen Herrera, German abstract artist Imi Knoebel and American textile designer and interior architect Alexander Girard. Much as Kriemler enjoys working with artists, he’s clear about the distinctions between his work and theirs. “Architects and fashion designers are always creative with a purpose. We create clothes to be worn, or buildings to live or work in. An artist is much more motivated by a self-expression of his creativity.”

A cashmere coat printed with one of the images from Rodney Graham’s Coat Puller series

The collaborations differ in tone and content. What unites them is the luxuriousness of Kriemler’s fabrics, and his sense of selbstverständlich. As a quality a fashion designer prizes in his collections, it’s more of a mouthful than ‘chic’.

“Unfortunately it’s an expression you cannot translate,” he says with a smile. “It’s the word that describes best what we are trying to implement with Akris… About the interplay of cut, fabric, drape and colour, but above all about feeling empowered and at ease.” Selbstverständlich is such a central tenet of the Akris ethos that Kriemler felt it was the only possible title of a centenary book; it’s also part of the full title of the retrospective. “It’s a feeling of effortlessness

and just-rightness in its appearance that makes clothes feel modern.”

Google offers up “self-evident” as an English alternative, but this clearly falls short. Some might prefer to dispense with the German compound noun altogether and refer to this quality as quiet luxury. “It’s nice that our culture is now trendy,” he agrees, then takes issue with the word choice. “I have to put a question mark by ‘luxury’... It’s quite a generic expression. We try to use ‘refinement’.”

Nowhere is this refinement more evident than in the final room of the exhibition, a spare space in which a rail of double-face cashmere coats takes centre stage. This is the Alpha, Akris’s first double-face cashmere coat, dating from 1978 and re-editioned for the centenary. “Please, try it on,” Kriemler says, noting that only when handled can the supremacy of Akris’s fabrics be appreciated. “For me, clothes should not only be looked at. They need to be felt.”

Akris. Fashion. selbstverständlich is at Museum für Gestaltung Zurich until 24 September (museum-gestaltung.ch)

