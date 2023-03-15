Tory discontent swells as Jeremy Hunt’s stealth tax raid rakes in £120bn

Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt faces a backlash from Tory MPs for failing to cut the tax burden, as it emerged a Treasury stealth raid would raise £120 billion over five years.

The Chancellor will bring in an extra £29 billion a year by 2027 after introducing a string of low-profile revenue-raising measures - the equivalent of raising the basic rate of income tax by 4p.

Mr Hunt announced a new scheme that will allow businesses to reduce their tax bills by investing, but that was dwarfed by a jump in corporation tax from 19 to 25 per cent.

He has also previously frozen personal tax thresholds in the face of rising inflation, dragging hundreds of thousands of people into higher brackets.

It means that the tax burden is still forecast to reach its highest level since after the Second World War in the years ahead, long after Covid-era financial support was scaled back.

Analysis from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revealed the full impact of decisions by first Rishi Sunak and then Mr Hunt to freeze or cut tax thresholds over the last two years.

Some 2.1 million more people are due to be paying the 40 per cent rate of income tax by 2027, while 350,000 more people will pay the 45 per cent rate.

Instead of tax cuts, Mr Hunt decided to spend money abolishing the lifetime pensions allowance and promising 30 hours of free childcare for all one and two-year-olds in England.

The Chancellor dubbed his package a “Budget for growth”, pointing to steep falls in the inflation rate and forecasts that the UK will technically avoid recession in 2023 as proof that the tough measures adopted last autumn were working.

Mr Hunt said on Wednesday: “Today we build for the future with inflation down, debt falling and growth up. The declinists are wrong, and the optimists are right. We stick to the plan because the plan is working.”

But there were some hidden tax raids, with alcohol duty, air passenger duty and vehicle excise duty all increasing in line with inflation. That means the price of bottles of wine and spirits, flights and car taxes will rise sharply.

Story continues

The refusal to bow to Tory back-bench pressure and either abandon the corporation tax rise or substantially cut taxes more widely triggered a string of critical comments from Conservatives.

Simon Clarke, the former chief secretary to the Treasury, welcomed childcare support and new tax breaks for business - but warned that the party needs to regain its reputation for low taxes.

Mr Clarke said: “I don’t think it is a good place for a Conservative government to have the highest tax burden since the Second World War.

“Everyone knows the country has been through difficult times, with the Government spending huge amounts of money on first Covid and then the Ukraine invasion.

“But we urgently need to have a more Conservative position on tax. There is a risk voters will not understand how a Conservative government will make their lives better.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, former Tory business secretary, dubbed the policy of raising the corporation tax rate while offering new business tax breaks for investment a “phantasmagoria”.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “We have a rise now in corporation tax, but we then sort of salami slice it a bit with some capital allowances to pretend it's not as much of a rise.

"This is not a good approach to tax policy. The best approach to tax policy is low tax rates with few exclusions.

“Lower taxes raise more money. Let us for once move away from the old-fashioned, from the phantasmagoria, and update ourselves to a modern age of tax cuts and economic growth.”

Ranil Jayawardena, who along with Mr Clarke recently set up the Conservative Growth Group, called for the corporation tax rise to be revisited in the months ahead, warning it would make the UK “less competitive”.

Allies of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Mr Sunak’s two predecessors, said that the pair both stuck by their previous stances that raising corporation tax now was the wrong approach.

However, neither of the former prime ministers was in the House of Commons Chamber for the Budget speech or made any public comment.

Some Tory tax rebels privately admitted that it is unlikely any amendments attempting to reverse the corporation tax rise will become rallying points in the weeks ahead.

The bigger battle within the Conservative Party could be about how far and fast tax cuts are adopted this autumn, when inflation may have halved from its peak according to forecasts.

The Chancellor used his Budget speech to outline plans for growth around what he dubbed the four Es - enterprise, employment, education, everywhere.

Mr Hunt told MPs on Wednesday: “Today, we deliver the next part of our plan. A budget for growth. Not just the growth that comes when you emerge from a downturn.

“But long-term, sustainable, healthy growth that pays for our NHS and schools, finds jobs for young people, and provides a safety net for older people all whilst making our country one of the most prosperous in the world. Prosperity with a purpose.”

The package was backed up with improvements in the economic landscape which Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak inherited from Ms Truss when she left Downing Street after just 49 days last October.

The inflation rate is due to fall to 2.9 per cent by the end of 2023, down from 10.7 per cent in the last quarter of 2022 - meaning Mr Sunak is on track to hit his promise of halving inflation this year.

The UK economy will this year avoid a technical recession, which is defined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth, according to the OBR forecasts.

Mr Hunt unveiled a package of measures designed to get people back into work after a marked jump in Britons quitting the labour market since the pandemic for a variety of reasons.

There were attempts to convince older workers to stay in jobs - most notably the abolition of the pension lifetime allowance, which had only expected to be raised from £1 million.

There was also a childcare giveaway to help parents get back to work, though the free childcare offer for and two-year-olds will be delivered in stages in the years ahead.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, used his Commons response to counter Mr Hunt’s narrative, arguing that Britain is becoming “the sick man of Europe once again”.

Sir Keir said: “Wages in this country are lower now in real terms than they were 13 years ago.

“The average French family is a 10th richer, the average German family a fifth richer - countries which faced the same pandemic, countries which faced the same war.

“The [Ukraine] war didn't ban onshore wind, the war didn't scrap our home insulation scheme, the war didn't run down our gas storage facilities. They did. Decisions which hurt working people battling the cost of living crisis right now.

“It’s been the same story for the whole 13 years. Always the sticking plaster, never the cure - and today’s Budget does nothing to change that.”

Spending on welfare will also balloon by £33 billion this year after Mr Hunt upped benefits and pension payments in line with inflation.

Projections by the OBR show the total bill taxpayers face for handouts is set to rise from £261.5 billion to £294.5 billion.

It will carry on rising to an eye-watering £330.5 billion by 2027-28, fuelled by a sharp rise in people claiming for long-term sickness and disabilities.

The financial watchdog also warned in its report that the Government is now on course to exceed its own welfare spending target by £4 billion.

Mr Hunt confirmed in the Commons that both Universal Credit payments and the state pension will rise by an inflation-matching 10.1 per cent from April.

The OBR said the decision will add £26 billion to the benefits bill and fuel “the largest year-on-year percentage increase” since the recession of 1992.

It said: “This is a larger year-on-year percentage increase in conventional welfare spending than during the height of the pandemic.”

The watchdog also warned that a sharp rise in people suffering from long-term sickness since the pandemic will add £8.3 billion to the projected welfare bill.

Total spending on health and disability benefits will rocket by £10.3 billion to £66.1 billion this year, then continue to rise to reach £83.5 billion by 2027-28.

The OBR said: “Taken together, spending on pensions and health and disability-related benefits rises from two-thirds of total welfare spending prior to the pandemic in 2019-20 to just under three-quarters of it in 2027-28.”

As a result, the Government is set to breach its cap for how much can be spent on welfare minus pensions by £4.1 billion by the end of next year.

The OBR said the benefits budget had been due to come in at £0.6 billion under the limit and the change reflected higher spending on sickness handouts.

It means ministers are set to be hauled before Parliament to explain the breach, with MPs given a vote on whether to approve the extra spending.