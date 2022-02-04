US surpasses 900,000 COVID deaths; 'Stealth omicron' slightly more infectious: COVID updates

Lindsay Schnell, Christine Fernando and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·8 min read

The U.S. has reached another bleak COVID-19 milestone as the pandemic's death toll has surpassed 900,000. While deaths are rising in much of the country, the nation is also seeing hopeful news.

New COVID-19 cases are falling in 49 of 50 states, and new daily cases have plunged by almost a half million nationwide since mid-January.

While some experts have expressed hope the worst of the pandemic may have passed, others have said the respite may be short-lived with deaths still rising in at least 35 states, reflecting a lag between when people are infected and when they may die from the virus.

"We are guaranteed to have another variant surge," Melissa Nolan, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health, told USA TODAY. "While the current vaccines and boosters worked for omicron, they are less likely to work against future variants."

Public health officials have still emphasized the need for vaccinations, which have been shown to effectively prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Dr. Matthew Heinz, an internist in Tucson, Arizona, said he is "terrified" lax vaccination efforts are setting the world up for a variant that is highly transmissible like omicron but also has a higher death rate.

"The mind-blowing number should be enough to sell everyone on getting the shots. And convincing reticent loved ones to do the same," Heinz said.

Dee Tait, an RN in the ICU at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, tends to an intubated COVID patient on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Dee Tait, an RN in the ICU at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, tends to an intubated COVID patient on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Also in the news:

►The CDC on Friday continued its endorsement of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults after U.S. regulators with the FDA gave the shots their full approval earlier this week.

►Gay and lesbian adults report higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than heterosexual adults, according to a CDC study published Friday. The study, which is based on a national survey conducted by the nonprofit research institute NORC at the University of Chicago, showed 85.4% of gay and lesbian adults over age 18 had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine compared to 76.3% by heterosexual adults.

► Austria became the first country in the European Union to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults after the upper house of the Austrian parliament voted in favor of the law Thursday, the Guardian reported.

► For more than two years, the isolation of the Pacific archipelago nation of Tonga helped keep COVID-19 at bay. But last month’s volcanic eruption and tsunami brought outside deliveries of desperately needed fresh water and medicine — and brought the virus.

► Amid extraordinary COVID-19 restrictions, Bob Costas says NBC has been dealt "the worst hand imaginable" with the Beijing Olympics, which kicks off Friday.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 75 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 897,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 388 million cases and over 5.7 million deaths. More than 212 million Americans — 63.9% — are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘 What we're reading: Contrary to scientific evidence and warnings from health agencies, hundreds of doctors nationwide continue to prescribe ivermectin – encouraged by a little-known national group of physicians – to prevent and treat COVID-19. During the omicron wave, they've been busier than ever, writing tens of thousands of prescriptions.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

'Stealth omicron' slightly more infectious

The subvariant of omicron known as “stealth omicron’’ – technically BA.2 – has been gaining attention as it spreads to about 50 countries, including the U.S.

The notion that it might be more contagious than the original omicron variant – BA.1 – is enough to raise concerns, considering how much disruption the first version has caused in taking over delta as the dominant strain of the coronavirus.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acknowledged in a news briefing the slightly superior infectiousness of BA.2, but said it’s linked to only 1.5% of the country’s cases.

“What we know about BA.2 so far is that it does have a modest transmission advantage over BA.1. However, it’s not nearly the transmission advantage that we’ve seen between omicron and delta,’’ Walensky said. “We have not seen any studies that suggest it’s more severe, nor have we seen studies that suggest that it will evade our vaccines any more so than omicron has already, and in fact that our vaccines would work just like they have with omicron.’’

Public health experts have said the subvariant may slow down the current drop in infections across the nation, but likely won’t stop it. That’s typically what has happened in other countries, with some exceptions like Denmark, where BA.2 has become dominant.

Walensky said pointed out that has coincided with the relaxation of mitigation measures, adding, “Which is why we’re currently keeping those in place, among the reasons.’’

CDC study: N95, KN95 masks reduce infection at higher rates

The CDC released a new study Friday that examined the consistent use of face masks indoors and COVID-19 infections, finding that higher-quality masks did a better job of protecting individuals compared with surgical or cloth masks.

The study was conducted in California and found consistent use of a face mask or respirator while indoors was associated with lower odds of contracting the coronavirus.

Using a cloth mask lowered the odds by 56%, while surgical masks did by 66%. But N95 and KN95 masks did the most to prevent infection, lowering a person's odds of contracting infection by 83%, the study found.

"The findings of this report reinforce that in addition to being up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, consistently wearing face masks or respirators while in indoor public settings protects against the acquisition of SARS-CoV-2 infection," the CDC said in the study. "This highlights the importance of improving access to high-quality masks to ensure access is not a barrier to use."

Research projects US will fall short of WHO 70% vaccination rate target

The U.S. is expected to fall short off the World Health Organization's midyear vaccination target rate of 70%, according to Our World in Data, an online research and data publication.

The U.S. is one of over 100 countries the organization predicts will fall short of the target rate.

Countries including Canada, Brazil, China, Australia and much of the European Union have already passed the target of vaccinating at least 70% of its population.

Most of Latin American and Asia have also either reached the target or are expected to do so by mid-2022, while many African countries are also projected to fall short of the target rate.

Our World in Data's predictions are based on the current rate at which countries are vaccinating their populations. As a result, "the projections do not take into account future increases or decreases in the speed of vaccination, which could result from changes in eligibility criteria, vaccine deliveries or shortages, or new government policies."

Nursing shortage has hospitals considering foreign healthcare workers

With American hospitals facing a dire shortage of nurses amid a slogging pandemic, many are looking abroad for healthcare workers.

And it could be just in time.

There’s an unusually high number of green cards available this year for foreign professionals, including nurses, who want to move to the United States — twice as many as just a few years ago. That’s because U.S. consulates shut down during the coronavirus pandemic weren’t issuing visas to relatives of American citizens, and, by law, these unused slots now get transferred to eligible workers.

Amy L. Erlbacher-Anderson, an immigration attorney in Omaha, Nebraska, said she has seen more demand for foreign nurses in two years than the rest of her 18-year career. And this year, she said, it’s more likely they’ll get approved to come, so long as U.S. consular offices can process all the applications.

Why cold temperatures could affect results of your at-home COVID test

At the same time most Americans are facing cold fronts and winter storms, they're also expecting their at-home COVID-19 tests from the government to arrive in the mail.

Most at-home COVID-19 test brands recommend storing the tests above 35 degrees. The liquid reagent inside the cartridge that comes with the at-home tests is susceptible to freezing, and if that happens the accuracy of the results decreases, Cindy Pins, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Florida, told USA TODAY.

With the federal government launching a program to send free at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans who sign up through the website COVIDTests.gov, 1 billion tests have been ordered for distribution to Americans through via the United States U.S. Postal Service.

But could prolonged cold or freezing temperatures affect the results of the government-sent tests? It depends on how long it's been cold, experts said.

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY

'I miss everything': For seniors, depression rates soar amid pandemic

Even before the pandemic, advocates and health experts had warned of loneliness and social isolation among the nation’s older adult population. Now, nearly two years in, they say government mandates and precautionary measures meant to control the virus by limiting social interaction have taken an emotional, mental and physical toll.

Geriatric workers say rates of depression and anxiety have risen among their clients in that time, and in more severe cases, those conditions have led to cognitive and physical deterioration, or worse.

“People experienced cognitive decline from having no stimulation, and that has persisted,” said Stacey Malcolmson, Senior Source president and CEO. “For those with underlying mental health conditions like dementia or Alzheimer’s, we’ve been finding that that cognitive decline is irreversible.”

— Marc Ramirez, USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 900K dead of COVID in US; Stealth omicron more infectious: updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Novak Djokovic thanks Serbian president for support during ‘unfortunate events’ in Australia

    Djokovic said that he will give his ‘version’ of events in Australia at another time

  • Giving developers free rein isn't the solution to the GTHA housing challenges

    The Ontario government has, under Doug Ford, revised policies and approaches in favour of developers. Policy reform is essential to address the growing problem of unaffordable housing.

  • Health-care coverage runs out for Alberta workers awaiting permit renewals, permanent residency

    Charlie Wing has been waiting more than a year for her permanent residency application to be approved. Originally from Gloucester, England, she came to Canada on a two-year work permit in January 2019 and married her Canadian partner in August last year. Because she applied to extend her work permit before it expired, Wing has what is called "maintained status," meaning she can keep living and working in Edmonton until the federal government processes her applications for permanent residence and

  • Balance between normal life and managing COVID may be more attainable now: Tam

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief public health officer says provinces are going to have to find a balance between containing the virus with public health measures and returning to a sense of normalcy as the Omicron wave continues to crest. Several provinces have signalled their intention to do away with some, if not all, remaining COVID-19 health restrictions. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government will announce next week a date to end the province's COVID-19 vaccine passport, as well as a phas

  • Record number of children referred for serious mental health issues in pandemic

    There was a 77% increase in the number of children needing specialist care for serious and urgent issues like self-harm and eating disorders.

  • As US surpasses 900,000 COVID deaths, the trajectory of the pandemic remains uncertain

    Vaccination still is key as the US passes another bleak COVID pandemic milestone, health experts say. What can we expect next?

  • U.S. restores sanctions waiver to Iran with nuclear talks in final phase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect American-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch. The waivers were rescinded by the United States in 2019 and 2020 under former President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the nuclear agreement. The indirect talks are aimed at having the United States return to the agreement and Iran resume compliance.

  • Jim Cooper hasn’t decided if he’s running for Assembly or sheriff. It’s irking some Democrats

    Assemblyman Jim Cooper’s indecision is irking some Democrats.

  • Grand Falls man admits to killing Brandon Martin in 2019

    A Grand Falls man has admitted killing 21-year-old Brandon Martin and hiding his body in central New Brunswick in 2019. Ethen James Harnish pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during a court appearance in Miramichi on Thursday morning. "I plead guilty, your honour," Harnish said to Court of Queen's Bench Justice Fred Ferguson. Martin's mother, Natacha Daigle, wiped away tears as Harnish changed his plea. She declined to comment outside the courthouse. Harnish is scheduled to be sentenced on M

  • 28 Books to Read During Black History Month and Forever

    February marks Black History Month—the moment this country pauses to acknowledge the Black community and our contributions to American history at large. This annual observance first began as “Negro History Week,” introduced by Carter G. Woodson to fill the void in public school curriculums. Over the next 40 years, that solitary week would continue growing in popularity until 1969 when students at Kent State University, following a period of deep activism, decided that seven days wasn’t enough time to educate ourselves.

  • Man, 27, dead after his car collides with truck on Gardiner Expressway

    A 27-year-old man is dead after a collision on the Gardiner Expressway near Royal York Road Thursday morning. It happened in the westbound lanes of the Gardiner at around 9:21 a.m. Police say the man was driving at high speed in a 2017 white Honda Accord when he lost control and collided with a flatbed truck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision shut down all westbound lanes of the Gardiner for several hours, but they have since reopened. Police are appealing to anyone with in

  • U.S. Skier River Radamus Posts Sweet Message To His Mom As 2022 Olympics Kick Off

    Momma, he made it.

  • US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance

    The Biden administration on Friday restored some sanctions relief to Iran’s atomic program as talks aimed at salvaging the languishing 2015 nuclear deal enter a critical phase. As U.S. negotiators head back to Vienna for what could be a make-or-break session, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. The waivers are intended to entice Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 deal that it has been violating since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed U.S. sanctions.

  • Central banks to embark on "largest quantitative tightening in history" - Morgan Stanley

    The world's top central banks are about to embark on "the largest quantitative tightening in history", analysts at Morgan Stanley said on Friday, estimating that $2.2 trillion worth of support would disappear over the next 12 months. A surge in global inflation is forcing the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England to reel in the support measures used during the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed is now expected to hike U.S. interest rates five times this year, which would be the fastest since 2005-06.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Greece will allow tourists with a European vaccination certificate to enter the country without having to show a negative COVID test from Feb. 7, the government said. * Ottawa police vowed to crack down on an "increasingly dangerous" protest by hundreds of truckers who have shut down the center of the Canadian capital for eight days to demand an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. * Hong Kong plans to roll out rapid antigen tests to all its 7.5 million people in the near future, city leader Carrie Lam said, as the increasingly isolated global financial hub tries to control a new outbreak.

  • Mortgage rates: Homeowners rush to refinance during rate pause

    Refinance applications were up 18% for the week ending January 28, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • COVID-19: ‘Not confident’ in duration of immunity from exposure to Omicron, Moore says

    Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday that health officials are “not confident” in the duration of immunity gained from an exposure to the Omicron variant. He said immunologists say a booster vaccine “significantly” adds to protection against the virus.

  • COVID-19 business blitz results in 4 tickets, 47 warnings

    A COVID-19 enforcement blitz resulted in four tickets issued to local businesses found not in compliance last weekend, and dozens more warned. Nicole Dupuis, CEO and chief nursing officer for the Windsor-Essex County health Unit (WECHU), said the health unit teamed up with provincial partners and the multi-ministry enforcement team. "Across the businesses inspected, there were a number of similar concerns, concerns we've noted previously" Dupuis said during a media briefing Thursday. Dupuis remi

  • Tech recovery pushes S&P/TSX composite to post best week in nearly a year

    TORONTO — A broad-based rally led by a rebound in the technology sector and higher crude oil prices helped Canada's main stock index to rise more than 100 points Friday and post its best week in nearly a year. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 177.84 points to 21,271.85 for a 2.6 per cent gain in the first week of February despite losing more than 250 points Thursday. That's the largest weekly increase since early March. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.42 points at

  • US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating critical habitat for a Nevada wildflower it plans to list as endangered amid a conflict over a mine to produce lithium batteries for electric vehicles critical to the Biden administration's plans to combat climate change. The agency on Wednesday proposed designating critical habitat for Tiehm's buckwheat on a high-desert ridge near the California line halfway between Reno and Las Vegas. It's the only place in the world