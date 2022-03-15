Stealth omicron is now 15-17% of COVID cases in North Texas. Will it be another surge?

Dalia Faheid
·3 min read
George Calin/AP

“Stealth” omicron first emerged in North Texas in late January. Now, researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center say there are about 20 confirmed cases of the relative of the omicron variant in the area.

While stealth omicron now makes up 15% to 17% of COVID cases in North Texas, the lab told the Star-Telegram that overall coronavirus cases are continuing to decline.

How is stealth omicron different?

Stealth omicron, a subvariant of omicron also known as BA.2, got its name because it’s harder to distinguish from other variants. Now that the delta variant has dissipated, however, it’s easier for researchers to tell the difference between omicron and its subvariant.

“Back when we had delta, it was hard to know the difference between stealth omicron and delta,” says UT Southwestern researcher Dr. Jeffrey SoRelle. “But with there having been no cases of delta in the last several weeks, then it’s more safe to assume that the stealth omicron actually can be detected from the omicron at this point.”

There are no major differences between the severity of stealth omicron and omicron, SoRelle says. But the two are treated differently in a clinical setting. Sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody used to treat omicron, is not effective against stealth omicron. A newly approved antibody, bebtelovimab, is used instead.

The key difference is that stealth omicron has been found to be more transmissible than omicron. A Danish study found that people infected with BA.2 were roughly 33% more likely to infect others, compared with those infected with BA.1.

“That’s mostly the characteristic that would be driving its increase over omicron, competitive advantage from being more transmissible,” SoRelle says.

Could you get infected with stealth omicron if you’ve already had omicron? Sorelle says it’s unlikely. “The portion of the virus that is similar is in the part that gets recognized by the immune system, and there’s definitely differences in other parts of the virus, but that part’s pretty similar,” he said.

One study found that reinfection by BA.2 happens, but it is rare.

Are stealth omicron cases increasing?

“We have seen more cases of it,” SoRelle said. “And I’d say that the percentage of cases is increasing. But the overall number of cases is kind of declining.”

SoRelle says it’s likely that stealth omicron will take over an increasing percentage of COVID cases, becoming the dominant strain. The U.S. is starting to see that elsewhere in the country, particularly in New England, and Texas will likely follow.

Cases of the subvariant are already doubling in the U.S. every week. BA.2 was responsible for over 11% of coronavirus cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, 5 percentage points more than the week before.

Infections from the subvariant are worse in other parts of the world.

In the U.K., stealth omicron has already become the dominant variant, making up 57% of cases. It’s behind a surge in cases and hospitalizations, experts say. France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands are also seeing another rise in COVID infections, largely driven by BA.2. The subvariant is fueling China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since 2020.

Is stealth omicron driving another surge?

If there’s another surge, SoRelle says, stealth omicron won’t be to blame. With more variants continually popping up around the world, the surge would be driven by a new variant.

“In the U.K., they’re seeing stealth omicron becoming dominant and that seems to be driving their increases, but I just wouldn’t expect it to cause a surge onto itself, because I think it’d be sort of a minor increase or mini surge,” SoRelle said. “But it’s entirely possible the new variants will come out, and those seem to be driving the turnarounds and surges the most over the last year.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.