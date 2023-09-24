Steak Tartare With Fries Is A Classic French Combo

steak tartare with crispy french fries - EBASCOL/Shutterstock

People love eating steak with fries, and the same is true for steak tartare. Love it or hate it, this popular French appetizer is considered a delicacy because of its high-quality meat, which is best when it's made from grass-fed beef. Bistro chefs will mince the tenderloin by hand before mixing it with onions, Worcestershire sauce, capers, and parsley, but it can sometimes include anchovies, Tabasco sauce, or a mustard-based dressing as well. To the horror of some and the pure delight of others, steak tartare is served raw, usually topped with a raw egg with a side of gherkins or a pile of french fries. Spreading it on a baguette or some crunchy toast is another common way to eat it, but it's usually the humble french fry that accompanies it, turning it into a more filling meal.

If you've never had it before, you might be thinking, "Is steak tartare safe to eat?" While there is always some level of risk involved when consuming raw foods, restaurants that serve it strive to keep their cooking environment sanitary and ensure their beef is sourced properly. For those who can get past the texture and can enjoy steak tartare for the succulent, spice-infused morsel that it is, you don't have to go to a fancy bistro in order to do so. It's possible to make steak tartare at home if you take the necessary food safety precautions, so long as you prep the fries a night or two in advance.

Don't Skip Any Steps When Making Homemade Steak Tartare And Fries

cutting board with raw beef chunks

Making steak tartare at home may seem like a daunting endeavor, especially if you don't know where to start. One thing's for sure -- you should never use ground beef in your steak tartare. It's best to snag the freshest tenderloin from a meat market or local butcher, but some who can afford to drop more cash on this culinary feat will choose Wagyu beef for being highly marbled and lean. Your goal should be to eat the meat the same day you purchase it, and you can briefly freeze it for around an hour to make mincing your tenderloin a breeze. Make sure your knife is as sharp as it can be before slicing the beef (against the grain) into thin strips, then dice it up and mix it with the rest of the ingredients to form thick patties. You can also choose to quickly sear each side for 10 seconds, a French cooking technique known as aller-retour.

If your goal is to turn your kitchen into a French bistro, pairing your steak tartare with classic fries is a must. You can prep them a couple days in advance, soaking the sliced potatoes overnight in cool water and frying small batches in peanut oil. Refrigerate and fry them a second time to elevate them to restaurant-style quality, or use an air fryer french fry recipe for a less oily approach. For some added flavor, sprinkle your whole plate with shredded or Gruyere cheese, and enjoy your adventurous meal.

