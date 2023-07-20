Steak restaurant offers ‘strike special’ to lure diners during industrial action

Hawksmoor is one of a number of London restaurants and bars that have put on offers in a bid to attract customers as the strikes hit footfall in town centres - REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

Hawksmoor is offering a special “strike steak” to lure customers during industrial action on the railways and the London Underground.

Diners at the restaurant chain will be able to buy a steak and frites for just £15 across the next two weeks – £10 lower than the usual cost – but not served with the standard addition of bone marrow and onion.

The deal, valid between midday and 6pm, will also be available for any rail or Tube strike day announced in future.

Hawksmoor is one of a number of restaurants and bars to have put on offers in a bid to attract customers into their establishments as strikes hit footfall.

UKHospitality, the industry body, estimates that the transport strikes over the next two weeks will see restaurants and bars lose out on £210m in sales.

The next two weeks promise heavy travel disruption across the country, with a series of strikes planned for all of the country’s major rail lines and the London Underground.

On Thursday the RMT, which represents station staff and onboard operatives, carried out a national strike, with two more days of action planned on July 22 and 29. It compounds a week-long overtime ban being carried out by Aslef, the train drivers’ union.

Next week, the RMT’s Underground workers are planning a week of strike action on the Tube, with a restricted service on all lines expected throughout the week.

In response, Hawksmoor is offering the cut-price steak lunch in all its restaurants in London, Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh. All customers need to do is quote “strike steak” when booking online.

The move is being mirrored by other bars and restaurants, with restaurant owner Inception Group handing out free “strike sipper” cocktails in one of its bars between July 20 and 29.

Earlier this year, restaurant operator ETM Group gave a 50 per cent discount at all 15 of its London restaurants to those working in the hospitality sector on rail strike days.

It comes as the hospitality sector continues to count the cost of rail and Tube strikes. UKHospitality estimates that the sector has lost £3.5 billion in sales since the first strikes last summer.

Kate Nicholls, the HospitalityUK chief executive, said: “Rail strikes continue to be a hammer blow for hospitality businesses entering the peak summer season. Businesses, workers and consumers all lose out, and confidence in our critical transport network is taking a fatal blow.

“Sectors like hospitality continue to be collateral damage in this dispute, and I would urge all parties to reach a resolution to avoid further damage to the economy.”

The dispute between the RMT and the 15 train operating companies has been running for over a year, with the union carrying out nearly 20 days of strike action on the railways since last June.

The RMT has most recently turned down a deal from rail companies which would have seen members receive a nine per cent pay increase over two years.

Speaking ahead of his 20,000 members going on strike, Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “Our national dispute is about pay, job security and working conditions. Our members and our union will not be cowed by rail bosses or government ministers, and our dispute will continue until we can reach a negotiated settlement.

“We remain steadfast in our industrial programme and are available for talks 24/7 with the train operating companies.”