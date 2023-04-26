Steak guide: 16 Charlotte-area restaurants with special steak dinners, from $20 to $399.

It’s no secret that Charlotte is a hub for foodies with a wide variety of restaurants serving different cuisines. But when you’re in the mood for a classic steak dinner, there are no shortage of places that will crush your cravings.

Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, our local steakhouses offer plenty of choices — both in the cut of the meat and the number of zeros on your bill at the end of the night.

From $20 to nearly $400, below is a list of steakhouses to add to your restaurant bucket list in the Charlotte area.

Note: Everyone knows about the bigger chains (like The Capital Grille, McCormick & Schmick’s, Morton’s and Ruth’s Chris), so we curated our list to include steakhouses with 10 locations or less nationwide.

Location: 17830 Statesville Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Location: 5970 Fairview Rd #100, Charlotte, NC 28210

Location: 9886 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Price: $45-$55;

Steak choices: Chicago ribeye, barrel cut filet mignon.

Charlotte staple 131 Main originally opened in Lake Norman and has since opened three other locations around North Carolina. It serves Black Angus beef raised in the upper Midwest, and its Upper Choice USDA beef is wet aged to perfection for 35 days. Aside from steak, the restaurant serves traditional Southern shrimp and grits and Maryland-style crab cakes.

Location: 4538 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Prices: $39-$59

Steak choices: Filet mignon, choice cut ribeye, New York strip, center cut sirloin, chopped steak, bison ribeye, braised short ribs.

Beef ‘N Bottle, one of Charlotte’s oldest steakhouses, has been serving food since 1958. The dine-in only restaurant with old school vibes offers several steak options paired with classic sides, along with chicken, seafood, pasta and more. You can also go all out and top your ribeye or New York Strip with bleu cheese crumbles or brown mushroom gravy, or get it encrusted with horseradish.

Known for its made-to-order steaks, Beef ‘N Bottle has stood its ground since 1978. Shown here are its lobster tail and filet.

Location: 128 E Brooklyn Vlg Ave, Charlotte, NC 28202

Prices: $63-$295

Steak choices: Tomahawk ribeye, Chateaubriand, Japanese A5 Wagyu, petite filet, barrel cut filet, bone-in filet, New York strip, bone-in ribeye.

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse is a classic American steakhouse with an Italian twist. It opened in 2021 in the JW Marriott and offers a wide selection of high-end steak options. Pair one with the Billionaires Potato, which is twice baked with taleggio, fontina and shaved black truffles, or marsala roasted mushrooms. The restaurant also serves house-made pasta, salads, seafood and sweet Italian desserts.

Dean’s Restaurant is an American Steakhouse with Italian expressions at JW Marriott in Charlotte.

Location: 2322 Dunavant St #200, Charlotte, NC 28203

Prices: $32-$60

Steak choices: Ribeye steak.

The Dunavant is known for its butter-seared Black Angus steak and bottomless truffle fries dinner special. Aside from the popular prix-fixe option — which comes with your choice of four steak sauces — a wide selection of small plates and menu items are offered for brunch and dinner at the South End steakhouse.

Location: 8630 Lindholm Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 1100 Metropolitan Ave #125, Charlotte, NC 28204

Prices: $36-$55

Steak choices: Ribeye steak, filet mignon, New York strip.

Kim and Jon Dressler opened the first Dressler’s in Huntersville in 2003, and expanded to Charlotte’s The Metropolitan in 2010. If you’re looking for a steak dinner, peruse the restaurant’s a la carte menu, which includes a Delmonico ribeye and classic New York strip. You can top it off with garlic herb butter, or even add a crab cake.

Location: 104 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Location: 1365 Broadcloth St Suite 101, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Prices: $23-$85

Steak choices: Steak frittes, Filet mignon, aged sirloin, porterhouse, Tomahawk ribeye, New York strip, aged ribeye.

Originally a Mooresville staple, Epic Chophouse also has a location in Fort Mill. Whether you’re looking to try its popular New York strip or the Epic 48 oz. long-bone tomahawk ribeye, there’s over 11 steak dinners on the menu to try. Pair your pick with a side of peasant cabbage, Epic creamed spinach or white cheddar mac and cheese.

Fort Mill’s Kingsley has opened Epic Chophouse.

Location: 315-M Lanyard Ln, Belmont, NC 28012

Prices: $20-$65

Steak choices: Beef tartare, Filet mignon, New York strip, ribeye, bone-in ribeye.

Drift, a lakefront restaurant, just entered the local dining scene in 2022. You can take a spin on steak with its Beef Tartare, which comes with waffle chips, whole grain mustard aioli, spring radish, blistered grape tomatoes, caperberries and salt & pepper cured egg yolk — or go deluxe with its 22 ounce bone-in ribeye. Aside from steaks, there are also fresh fish, seafood and pasta selections.

Drift on Lake Wylie is a contemporary, chef-inspired chophouse at McLean Marina in Belmont.

Location: Ballantyne Village, 14819 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277

Prices: $30-$399

Steak choices: Filet mignon, A5 Miyazaki Striploin, A5 Miyazaki Tri-Tip, Wagyu Supreme Tomahawk Dry-Aged, A5 Miyazaki Flank Steak (Yakiniku).

New modern Asian restaurant Hestia opened in Ballantyne Village in March, with a rooftop bar. When you’re looking for a showy high-end experience, look to the priciest steak on its menu. Michelin-starred chef Shin Thompson of NIKU X in Los Angeles partnered with Hestia to bring his Tomahawk Tasting Menu experience to Charlotte, cooked tableside. (Note: You’ve got to request this presentation when making your reservation.)

Michelin-starred chef Shin Thompson of NIKU X in Los Angeles has brought his Tomahawk Tasting Menu experience to Hestia Rooftop in Charlotte.

Location: 155 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 9723 Sam Furr Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 8128 Providence Rd #1200, Charlotte, NC 28277

Prices: $16-$89

Steak choices: Tomahawk bone-in ribeye, Cowboy ribeye, Kansas City strip, filet mignon, Beet steak (vegeterian).

Link & Pin has opened three locations in the Charlotte area in the past four years. Its diverse menu focuses on Pittsburgh-style Certified Angus Beef steaks, seafood dishes and tapas. Your meatless friends can even order a vegetarian herb roasted beet “steak.” For dessert, you can opt for another classic staple: seven-layer chocolate cake.

Location: 4777 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

Prices: $43-$165

Steak choices: Hanger steak, filet mignon, prime New York strip, dry aged New York strip, boneless ribeye, dry aged bone-in ribeye, prime Tomahawk ribeye, Japanese A5 Wagyu

Charleston-based Oak Steakhouse also has locations in Alexandria, Atlanta, Charlotte, Highlands, Nashville and Raleigh. At its SouthPark spot, the restaurant features several certified Angus beef steaks and farm-fresh local dishes, along with eight options for steak sauce such as bearnaise, hollandaise, truffle butter and horseradish cream.

Oak Steakhouse in South Park temporarily closed citing COVID-19 concerns.

Location: 2315 N Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Prices: Varies per steak

Steak choices: Varies per week

The Rare Butcher is one of the several spots inside a new food hall that just opened in Optimist Park. With a varying menu each week, the food stall offers six different cuts of premium steak available each week served on hot stone platters and paired with sides like rice, salads or vegetables.

Urban District Market food stalls include Crispy Patty, HC Burger Company, LaBARatory, The Rare Butcher, Stick Street and Stuffed.

Location: 4425 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Prices: $56-$94

Steak choices: New York strip, filet mignon (bone in and without or aged), bone-in Kansas City strip, bone-in ribeye, steak farina, Westholme Australian Wagyu filet

Steak 48 is a popular steakhouse chain with restaurants around the country. The Charlotte opened almost three years ago in SouthPark and quickly became known locally for its steak and seafood dishes, such as its New York strip paired with black truffle sautéed lobster.. Steak 48 has not only been named the one of the most beloved restaurants in America, but also one of the most romantic, too.

At Steak 48, you can order a New York strip with black truffle sautéed lobster.

Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Prices: $68-$120

Steak choices: Prime ribeye, Prime filet, New York strip.

Imagine “Southern steakhouse meets church potluck” and that’s what you’ll get at Supperland. Its offerings are meant to be shared, so pick a dining partner who will split a ribeye and dig into a creamy dish of Miso mac and Cheese with you after a night at the speakeasy. Fun fact: The restaurant also made Esquire’s 2022 list of Best New Restaurants in America.

A spread of Supperland offerings.

Location: 19918 N Cove Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

Prices: $35-$60

Steak choices: New York strip, prime sirloin, filet mignon.

This Lake Norman restaurant, formerly in the space known as Alton’s Kitchen & Cocktails, reopened as Peninsula Prime Seafood & Steakhouse in 2022. The Southern steakhouse offers several steak dinners with sides made for two, including steak fries, creamed spinach and green bean casserole. You’ll also find a special tasting menu with iconic dishes from Spain on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Peninsula Prime Seafood & Steakhouse opened in the Lake Norman area in 2022.

Location: 18665 Harborside Dr. Cornelius, NC 28031

Prices: $38-$62

Steak choices: Hanger steak frites, filet mignon, bone-in aged ribeye

Port City Club by David Burke, a lakeside restaurant that recently saw celebrity chef David Burke take the helm, has three steak offerings on the menu. Its Hanger Steak Frites comes with crisp fries and chimichurri, while its DB 8 ounce filet and its monster 20 ounce “Prime” Bone-In Dry Aged Ribeye each come with B1 steak sauce and whipped potatoes.

Celebrity chef David Burke’s David Burke Hospitality Management will take over Port City Club on Lake Norman, rebranding it Port City Club by David Burke.

Location: 7417 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

Prices: $42-$150

Steak choices: Porterhouse, Wagyu flat iron steak, filet mignon, prime ribeye, prime New York strip

The Porter’s House is known as a ‘modern chophouse for the new South’, serves both individual entrees and luxe shareable steak dinners at its restaurant in Waverly. When you’re looking to get cozy and share, the 36 ounce Porterhouse comes with mashed potatoes, farm vegetables and your choice of chimichurri, TPH steak sauce, peppercorn cream or horseradish cream.