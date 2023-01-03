STEADRIGHT ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Huntsville, ONT., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will be issuing a Non-Brokered Private Placement at $0.27 per common share for up to $148,500 for 550,000 common shares. Each purchase of a common share will have 1 full warrant per common share redeemable for a period of 2 years for a purchase price of $0.37 per warrant.



Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a junior mining exploration company established in 2019 and incorporated in the Province of Ontario. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property, specifically in Port Cartier, Gaspe Bay Region of Quebec Canada, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM Project, is comprised of 4,201 acres. The RAM property is located on a highly prospective geological unit and historically has been under explored for Ni, Co, Cu and precious metals. Steadright also has an option agreement for the B2 Project exploring for Cu, Ag located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec.

