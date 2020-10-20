Staying in own home is better for seniors, if it's what they want, and for community

New Brunswick's seniors are better off staying in their homes as long as they want to — and as long it's safe, according to University of Moncton nursing professor Suzanne Dupuis-Blanchard.

Vera Spence, an 87-year-old resident of Murray Corner, is a prime example of that.

Aside from four years spent in Bathurst, Spence has lived her entire life in the seaside community in southeastern New Brunswick. The houses she's lived in are all nearby.

"That was my home that you can see right there," she said Monday, pointing to the house of her childhood. "Then I moved to there, and then we built the new home here."

Staying in her community is a "big deal" because it's where she is comfortable.

"I can go to bed when I want, get up when I want, eat when I want," Spence said.

"That's the way I live."

Cost-effective

According to Dupuis-Blanchard, most seniors are like Spence: they want to stay in their own homes. Aside from making them happier, it's better for their physical health.

"There's also that sense of belonging that's quite strong, and that is related to health as well because of that feeling of belonging to that community, which you've been part for a while," said Dupuis-Blanchard.

She said it also costs less.

"Throughout Canada, from the research that has been done and the analysis that have been done there is this magic number of $55 a day — that is the cost for people to age in place with certain services."

She said when you compare that to the approximate cost of a hospital stay at about $1,000 a day, or even a long-term care home, which Dupuis-Blanchard said averages out to between $100 and $125 a day, staying at home is cheaper.

One caveat is that the $55 estimate doesn't take into account the free labour done by the senior's community and family, which is necessary for most seniors to stay at home because there are still gaps in government programs.

Staying home requires help

Whether it's minor work or emergency repairs needed to keep the senior safe or to meet basic needs, the Department of Social Development has home repair programs specifically for seniors.

Dupuis-Blanchard said these programs are an important part of keeping seniors in their homes, but they can often be difficult to access or even know about.

