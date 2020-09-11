Is staying home harming your child’s immune system by making them more susceptible to other diseases?

The coronavirus pandemic has come with a few silver linings. The clear winner for me has been the delightful dearth of snot: My kids haven't had a cold since March, and neither have I, and I haven't missed those crusty red noses one little bit.

Yet I know it can be good for kids to encounter bacteria and viruses because microbial exposure shapes the development of the immune system. This is one of the reasons we have vaccines; when we inject our bodies with little bits of pathogens or dead ones, they learn how to better recognize and fight these same (live) pathogens down the line.

Exposure to a wide variety of microbes early in childhood also trains kids' immune systems to recognize what's dangerous and what's not. Parents are now told to feed their babies allergens like peanut butter and eggs earlier rather than later in infancy, because doing so teaches a baby's immune system, little by little, that these foods are safe.

And according to the hygiene hypothesis " a controversial theory first proposed in 1989 by an English scientist, David P. Strachan " as kids in developed countries have grown up with more bleach and disinfectant wipes and fewer infections over recent decades, rates of allergies and autoimmune diseases have increased substantially. Cleanliness and isolation, the argument goes, aren't good for developing immunity, although some scientists aren't convinced.

So I can't help but wonder, even as I celebrate the lack of snot and sneezing: Is COVID-19 isolation affecting kids' immunity? Will locking our children inside the apartment all day to protect them from one virus make them more susceptible to others " even some chronic illnesses " for the rest of their lives?

Some Illnesses Are Better Caught Early, Others Later

First, some reassuring news: Some kids' immune systems will benefit from having more time at home this year. Consider respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common respiratory virus that kids typically catch before the age of 2 (often at daycare). RSV can be very serious, leading to some 57,000 hospitalizations in American babies and toddlers each year. RSV is also believed, in rare cases, to trigger asthma, a disease sparked in part by an overactive immune response " and "the younger you are when you have RSV, the higher the risk," said Tobias Kollmann, M.D., Ph.D., a pediatric infectious disease physician at the Telethon Kids Institute in Perth, Australia. So if babies who otherwise would have caught RSV this year do not, that's a win; when they eventually catch it later on (nearly all kids do), the potential risks will be lower.

Yet the opposite can be said about other infections. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), two common infections caused by herpes viruses, incite few serious symptoms in toddlers and young kids. But when older kids catch them, they can cause infectious mononucleosis, a debilitating illness that can last for months. In rare cases, too, kids with mono have more serious complications; their spleens can rupture, which can be fatal.

Measles, mumps and chickenpox are other infections that can be more serious when caught by older kids. But in the U.S., these infections can be prevented by vaccines.

Interestingly, too, kids who acquire CMV while young may reap additional immune benefits. (In the U.S., about half the population of young adults has CMV; in developing countries, the proportion is closer to 80-90 percent, although people rarely know whether or not they have it.) The virus persists in the body for life and, like other herpes viruses, has co-evolved with humans for many millions of years. It has "a big impact on immunity," said Sallie Permar, M.D., Ph.D., a pediatric immunologist at the Duke University School of Medicine.

Many of CMV's genes directly shape our immune responses and expand our body's population of certain immune cells. Research has shown that when young people have CMV, they have a stronger immune response to the flu vaccine, and scientists speculate that CMV could strengthen the immune system's ability to fight off other pathogens, too.

Benefits of Early Exposure to Microbes, Allergens and Bugs

Infections, though, aren't the only things to consider. When kids are around other kids, they share microbes that don't necessarily make anyone sick but could be good for developing immunity because they seed a more hearty ecosystem of microbes in the body or microbiome.

