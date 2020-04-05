Staying connected: Families and nursing home staff keep families close in times of physical distancing

Bathurst resident Mary Ellen Kennah says she's thankful she visited her mother the day before nursing homes were closed to all visitors March 15 because of COVID-19.

"I'm so glad I did that," she said adding she spent part of her visit setting up her mother's iPad so family could connect via Facetime.

Kennah said she's so grateful for this technology because otherwise she'd be worrying every minute.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kennah's parents, Cletus Kennah, who is 96, and Stella Kennah, 95, live in different locations, but Kennah said, "we're all staying connected, believe it or not."

Using their iPads, Kennah is able to make arrangements with staff at the Villa Sormany in nearby Robertville to help connect her to her mother.

"And I finally was able to get Mom and Dad connected to each other."

Kennah said it is really nice to be able to call them up and chat and say hi.

"The staff is really wonderful. They love her and they make sure we get set up."

At York Care Centre in Fredericton is making use of iPads so families can call and see their loved ones on a regular basis.

Lori McDonald, the vice-president of care and research services, said they realized the visitor restrictions created a burden on residents and families.

"We're always looking for ways to bring back those connections they're missing right now without their families."

McDonald said visits from family are an important part of a resident's life and without them, the nursing home changes and is very quiet.

But with the help of staff with their own smartphones and the iPads, families are still able to see and talk to their loved ones.

"Anyway we can connect families, we are just taking advantage of it."

Different birthday

Agathe Singleton said she's fortunate she's able to speak to her mother, Albertine Dignard on the telephone in her room at the Tabusintac Nursing Home but she said those face-to-face visits are important.

Story continues

"You can only say so much on the phone," said Singleton, who worries her mother is losing a bit of her memory each day.

Even celebrating her 84th birthday Monday was a bit different because of the 'bug."

Contributed/Tabusintac Nursing Home

That's what she calls it, the bug," Singleton said.

Rather then the family gathering together, they had to send birthday wishes by video, and Singleton and her husband, Bill surprised Dignard with a visit.

Singleton was still able to give her a small gift that could be disinfected before going into the nursing home and they were able to visit with her mother, despite a wall of glass between them.

"We had to deal with it but we do understand they have to be safe. So far, that's the most important thing," Singleton said.

"We do miss her a lot."

Nursing home executive director Linda Boudreau said all the families understand why they can't visit the nursing home.

"We keep the residents up to date on a daily basis of what's going on for those who understand."

A staff effort

Knowing how important it is to keep family and residents connected, a time has been set aside each day to help connect families with a resident through Facetime and phone calls.

"Some families have been contacting their loved ones through emails, so they send me or the activity director an email and we read it to them."

Boudreau said families appreciate the efforts of the staff and everything being done for the residents..

"There's no 'i' in team. We have a super team and everyone is pitching in."