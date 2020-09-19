Staying apart, together: Spice up your weekend with new reads, the Emmys

Practicing meditation can be rewarding, but it's best if you're consistent and try to meditate on a daily basis.

Before we get Saturday's edition started, let's all take a pause to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice, gender rights and legal pioneer, who died Friday at 87.

Explore more about Ginsburg in USA TODAY's obituary and gallery of her life, and reflect on her work for women's equality. For more, here's how the "notorious" RBG became a pop culture icon, and a list of six recommended books you can read to learn about her life.

I'm on Day 18 of a 30-day mindfulness challenge.

Every day for the month of September, I receive an email with a daily practice led by some of the biggest names in meditation.

I can't say that I've been transformed into a peaceful Buddha, as I had hoped. And I still have the same problems to deal with, like being on furlough from work next week; missing my husband, who's in Florida on a work assignment for six weeks; still being isolated from family, friends and co-workers...the list goes on. But I can say that taking 10 to 15 minutes a day to log on and tune out has refreshed my spirit (and likely lowered my blood pressure).

One thing I've learned is that you don't need special training or equipment to be mindful or to meditate, and there's no penalty if your mind wanders - it will. And that's part of the exercise of being in the moment and connecting to your heart.

In these challenging times, it's worth a try. (My go-to guide is Mindful.org, but a quick search on mindfulness guides yields plenty of options.)

Today's debate

Will Americans ghost Halloween this year?

The answer is unclear, with more than a month to go until the ghoulish holiday.

One thing's for sure: The celebrations may look a little different in this world of COVID.

My colleague Erin Jensen did some reporting on the topic, and it's no surprise that she found some folks booing trick-or-treating and others trying to, ahem, carve out a way to go.

Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health and UC Davis Children's Hospital, says families should avoid the door-to-door ritual. "I just don't see how it's feasible to do this safely," he says. It's not realistic to think children will be able to maintain social distancing recommendations as they walk around in groups and are handed treats, he says. And while masks help mitigate spread, they "don't eliminate risk."

Dr. Sandra Kesh, an infectious disease physician at Westmed Medical Group in Purchase, New York, says it's possible to safely trick-or-treat, but there are caveats. She says if COVID-19 is not well-controlled in your area, you should refrain. Local health departments and government websites typically offer public tracking of coronavirus infections, or you can ask your physician. Enclosed spaces like apartment buildings should be avoided too, she says. Keep celebrations outdoors.

This handy guide from the Halloween & Costume Association and the Harvard Global Health Institute can help you decide how to celebrate. The color-coded map shows coronavirus risk levels by county.

