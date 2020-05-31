Staying Active! Queen Elizabeth Goes for a Horseback Ride While Self-Isolating at Windsor Castle

Keep calm and ride on!

Queen Elizabeth is keeping up with her horseback riding while self-isolating with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. New photographs taken over the weekend show the monarch, 94, taking a ride on a 14-year-old horse named Fern -- and she shows no signs of giving up her love of riding horses anytime soon.

Throughout her life, the Queen has always had a fondness for horses, and was given her first horse (a Shetland pony) when she was just 4 years old.

The monarch also attends the Windsor Horse Show every year and is known to get rather spirited when watching horse races, including Royal Ascot, which is still set to take place in June, although it will not be open to the public due to coronavirus concerns.

Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing.



📸: Press Association pic.twitter.com/qKUYDuJViG



— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2020

Her love of horseback riding has also been passed on to the next generations of royals as well. The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, became the first royal to compete in the Olympics when she rode in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Games in Montreal. Following in her footsteps, Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, competed in the 2012 Olympics and won a silver medal as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team.

Chris Jackson/Getty Queen Elizabeth

Although the Queen and her husband, 98, have been away from Buckingham Palace since March, the monarch has continued to speak with the public.

In her latest video address on May 8, she spoke from Windsor Castle to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, drawing comparisons to the difficulties the country is facing now, amid the coronavirus crisis.

As she navigates the difficulties of life during a global pandemic, the Queen is drawing heavily on the strength she derives from her faith.

"Her Christian faith means so much to her, and those rituals of going to church on Sunday and praying in chapel are not happening," a close insider recently told PEOPLE.

Although those who know her say she misses the community feel of going to church with friends and family, life in the country is also a great support to her. “She loves to be out walking her dogs and is still riding,” a close observer added.